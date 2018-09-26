DOJ Asks for Trump’s Comments on Snitches to Be Barred From El Chapo’s Trial

El Chapo is escorted by marines in February 2014 in Mexico City after being arrested. Ronaldo Schemidt/Getty Images

Donald Trump, no fan of cooperating witnesses, has publicly indicated he believes those who provide information to law enforcement about their former bosses to avoid harsh prison sentences are disloyal and should be considered unprincipled. As a politician whose previous associates have taken plea deals to cooperate with investigators, Trump has suggested “flippers” are often worse than those they inform on.

After Michael Cohen, Trump’s longtime attorney and defender, turned on the president, Trump told Fox & Friends in August that he thought the use of cooperating witnesses should be questioned as a practice.

“They get 10 years in jail and they flip on whoever the next highest one is, or as high as you can go,” he said. “It almost ought to be outlawed. It’s not fair. … It’s called flipping, and it ought to almost be illegal.”

As Ben Mathis-Lilley wrote in Slate, though, the practice of persuading lower-level gang members to inform on higher-level gang members is a key strategy in his DOJ’s prosecution of MS-13 and other criminal gangs. There’s room to criticize the practice, as some have suggested it might be too coercive or produce false testimony, but Trump’s issue with it has more to do with the concept of loyalty as it applies to his political world and white-collar crime.

According to court filings, prosecutors looking to put away Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán became worried that the president’s words could be used against them, and they asked a federal judge in New York on Friday to bar the drug kingpin’s defense team from using comments from a specific “government official” about “flippers,” according to the Washington Post.

Those prosecutors were worried that if jurors heard of the president’s words, jurors would come to doubt the prosecution’s use of El Chapo’s associates as witnesses in the trial.

“A government official’s recent comments in which he criticized cooperating witnesses in a wholly separate investigation, calling them ‘flippers’ whose use probably should be illegal, have been highly publicized,” prosecutors wrote. “The government requests that the Court preclude the defense from referring to those comments during argument or questioning of witnesses. These statements have no bearing on the facts at issue in this case or the particular cooperating witnesses the government expects to call at trial.”

If Trump’s comments are used it wouldn’t be the first time they would be invoked in a criminal trial. In August, a defense attorney in a drug case tried to use Trump’s comments on flippers to challenge the legitimacy of using a cooperating witness. The judge scolded the attorney, calling the argument “out of line,” and his client was convicted.