Prosecutors Basically Say GOP Congressman Embezzled So He Could Role-Play as a Millennial

California Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter and his wife were indicted in August on charges of having embezzled campaign money for years to finance luxury lifestyles. (They have both pleaded not guilty to all charges.) The indictment mentioned in not-so-veiled language that Duncan Hunter had spent some of that money on solo outings involving unnamed “Individual[s]” with whom he had “personal relationships.” Hunter’s hometown paper, the San Diego Union-Tribune, is now reporting that his lawyer admitted in a letter to prosecutors that said activities may constitute evidence of marital infidelity:

According to [attorney Gregory] Vega’s letter, prosecutors told the defense that they have pictures of indiscretions. “While there may be evidence of infidelity, irresponsibility or alcohol dependence, once properly understood, the underlying facts do not equate to criminal activity,” Vega wrote.

Taken in this light, the indictment depicts the 41-year-old Hunter as, essentially, someone who really wishes he were on the young-person dating scene. His “personal relationship” spending includes the following:

• $121 at a rock venue in Alexandria, Virginia with “Individual 14.”

• $64 on drinks and an Uber ride for a night at the lively Hill Country barbecue restaurant in D.C. with Individual 15 and others as well as $115 with Individual 15 at a “speakeasy” above an Italian restaurant.

• $203 at D.C’s sceney H Street Country Club and $353 at the Matchbox “pizza bistro” in D.C. with groups including Individual 16.

• $42 for what appears to be an Uber to Individual 17’s residence and an Uber pickup at the same address the next morning.

And, most amazingly:

• $32 for an Uber ride from Individual 18’s residence to Hunter’s office … at 7:40 a.m. on Thursday. That’s a ride of shame on a lot of levels!

Hunter’s urge to experience the carefree social life of an unattached D.C. twentysomething, Ubering to and from upscale-casual restaurants and faux-speakeasies, would perhaps even be endearing if he hadn’t been (allegedly) doing it all behind his wife’s back by stealing from people. (He has, for the record, described previous reports that he was unfaithful as “tabloid trash.”) He even loves to vape! Duncan Hunter, the man born approximately four to 20 years too soon.