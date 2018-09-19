Trump Attacks Sessions in Interview: “I Don’t Have an Attorney General”

President Trump at a news conference on September 18, 2018 in Washington, DC. Alex Wong/Getty Images

In a Tuesday interview with the Hill, President Trump again ranted against Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

The president has criticized Sessions repeatedly for his decision to recuse himself from overseeing the Russia investigation and has said Sessions is performing poorly in his role as attorney general.

“I don’t have an attorney general,” Trump said in the interview. “It’s very sad.”

Trump complained about Sessions’ work with immigration and implied that Sessions had let him down:

I’m so sad over Jeff Sessions because he came to me. He was the first Senator that endorsed me. And he wanted to be Attorney General, and I didn’t see it. … And then he went through the nominating process and he did very poorly. I mean, he was mixed up and confused, and people that worked with him for, you know, a long time in the Senate were not nice to him, but he was giving very confusing answers. Answers that should have been easily answered. And that was a rough time for him.

Trump resisted saying whether he would fire Sessions but did reiterate that he considered Sessions’ recusal to be a betrayal. “We’ll see what happens,” he said. “A lot of people have asked me to do that. And I guess I study history, and I say I just want to leave things alone, but it was very unfair what he did.”

Trump has long indicated that he considered Sessions’ recusal a sign of a lack of loyalty and a betrayal that allowed the Mueller investigation to continue to plague his presidency. He also criticized Sessions’ Justice Department for not investigating Hillary Clinton. But while expressing his outrage publicly and seeking allies against Sessions privately, Trump said in August that he would at least wait until after the midterms to fire his attorney general.

At the end of Tuesday’s interview, in case he hadn’t made his feelings completely clear, he concluded by spelling them out: “We’ll see how it goes with Jeff. I’m very disappointed in Jeff. Very disappointed.”