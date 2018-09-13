Trump Says Hurricane Maria Death Toll of 3,000 Is a Democratic Conspiracy “to Make Me Look Bad”

Gravestones toppled by Hurricane Maria sit in the Santa Maria Magdalena de Pazzis Cemetery on December 23, 2017 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Mario Tama/Getty Images

President Trump said that figures that attribute about 3,000 deaths to Hurricane Maria are a Democratic conspiracy to smear him and the federal government’s response to the storm. Trump had said earlier this week that the response to Hurricane Maria was an “incredible, unsung success” of his presidency.

3000 people did not die in the two hurricanes that hit Puerto Rico. When I left the Island, AFTER the storm had hit, they had anywhere from 6 to 18 deaths. As time went by it did not go up by much. Then, a long time later, they started to report really large numbers, like 3000... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2018

.....This was done by the Democrats in order to make me look as bad as possible when I was successfully raising Billions of Dollars to help rebuild Puerto Rico. If a person died for any reason, like old age, just add them onto the list. Bad politics. I love Puerto Rico! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2018

The original official government death toll from the storm was 64 people, and Trump, during his visit to the island in October, cited low official death numbers in contrast to the more than 1,000 people that died due to Hurricane Katrina to show that Maria was not a “real catastrophe like Katrina.”

But, even in the weeks and months following the storm, many experts thought the government figures were far too low because they only included deaths that could be directly attributed to the storm like collapsing buildings and drownings. In December 2017, the New York Times found that “in the 42 days after Hurricane Maria made landfall on Sept. 20 … 1,052 more people than usual died across the island.”

Later analyses found similar results. A study by George Washington University, commissioned by Puerto Rico’s government and released in August, found that there had been 2,975 “excess deaths” in Puerto Rico between September 2017 and February 2018. The authors said the low official estimate was “because the conventions used for causal attribution only allowed for classification of deaths attributable directly to the storm, e.g., those caused by structural collapse, flying debris, floods and drownings.”

This would not include people who died because they could not, for example, access routine or emergency medical care due to limited transportation or electricity following the storm, access they would have had if Maria had not so thoroughly battered the island’s infrastructure.

The researchers said the number of deaths increased 22 percent in the six months following the storm compared with the expected level in that time period had the storm not hit.

The researchers estimated that through October 2017—roughly six weeks following the hurricane, including when Trump had visited—there were 1,271 “excess deaths” in Puerto Rico compared with the expected level had there been no hurricane. Puerto RIco’s government acknowledged the revised death toll in August.

Update, Sept. 13, 12:20 p.m.: Some of Trump’s fellow Republicans — especially those who hold office in Florida — are less convinced by his line of argument:

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio said, “These days even tragedy becomes political,” and lamented the inadequate response from federal and Puerto Rican authorities:

These days even tragedy becomes political. 3k more Americans died in #PuertoRico after Hurricane than during comparable periods before. Both Fed & local gov made mistakes. We all need to stop the blame game & focus on recovery, helping those still hurting & fixing the mistakes. https://t.co/NQRKWbWEdh — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) September 13, 2018

Florida Gov. Rick Scott, who is running for Senate against Democrat Bill Nelson, was more direct in criticizing the president’s conspiracizing:

I disagree with @POTUS– an independent study said thousands were lost and Gov. Rosselló agreed. I've been to Puerto Rico 7 times & saw devastation firsthand. The loss of any life is tragic; the extent of lives lost as a result of Maria is heart wrenching. I'll continue to help PR — Rick Scott (@ScottforFlorida) September 13, 2018

And soon-to-be-departed Speaker of the House Paul Ryan said he accepted the figures:

"Casualties don’t make a person look bad, so I have no reason to dispute these numbers," House Speaker Paul Ryan told reporters when asked about Trump's tweet blaming Dems for PR death toll. "It’s an isolated island that lost its infrastructure and power for a long time." — Ashley Killough (@KilloughCNN) September 13, 2018