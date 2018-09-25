City of Detroit Police vehicles parked in front of their precinct. Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

The Detroit Police Department confirmed Monday it had fired a white officer for sharing what appeared to be a racist message on Snapchat, according to the Detroit News.

The officer, Sean Bostwick, 27, posted a photo of himself in his uniform Saturday before the start of his shift with the caption “Another night to Rangel up these zoo animals.” Detroit is roughly 80 percent black, according to recent demographic information.

Police Chief James Craig said at a press conference Monday that Bostwick “expressed remorse” and claimed the post was misinterpreted. He said the explanation “didn’t pass muster” and that the department has opened an investigation. “This is not reflective of this department,” Craig said, according to the Detroit News. He called the post “shocking” and said other police officers and city officials had called him about it.

Craig said the department was able to quickly fire Bostwick because the officer, a new hire, was still on probation. According to the Detroit News, Bostwick had been with the department for about 18 months, but he spent most of that time at the police academy because of low test scores.

According to the Detroit Free Press, the department was notified of the post Sunday afternoon, and Bostwick was suspended soon afterward. A former police officer who co-chaired the department’s discrimination committee had shared the post Sunday, writing, “the caption speaks for itself.”