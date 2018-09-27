A student and her mother have sued the D.C. government for mishandling a sexual assault investigation. Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

On Thursday, the Washington Post published an audio recording of the principal at a D.C. high school belittling a student who was reporting an incident of sexual assault. Aqueelha James, the principal of Roosevelt High School, had been holding a meeting in June of last year with a woman and her daughter, who claimed that a male student had forced her into a bathroom stall and began kissing her forcefully while placing his hand up her skirt.

While the girl and her mother were in the conference room with James, the principal indicated that she was concerned about the alleged incident. “I’m here to support and be of assistance,” James reportedly told them. “I don’t like the idea that your daughter has been assaulted sexually. … It is a crime.”

At one point during the meeting, the female student became so upset that she had to leave the room. Her mother followed her out, leaving behind her cellphone, which was recording the conversation. It was during this recess that the principal can be heard in the recording saying, “I’m sick of her. I’m sick and tired of her and her mom.” James also states, “This is a bunch of bulls—” and claims that she will contact the police with a “long, drawn-out email just so that I can embarrass her.” Later on, the principal says, “You should see the dress she’s got on.”

The mother and student have now filed a civil rights lawsuit against James and the D.C. government seeking $5 million in damages. The plaintiffs argue that school officials neglected to properly investigate the alleged assault and that James defamed the girl when reporting the incident to the police.

D.C. Public Schools is conducting an investigation into the matter and released a statement on Wednesday.

DCPS does not tolerate sexual misconduct or harassment in our schools. We take the safety and security of all of our students seriously, and while we cannot discuss the specifics of personnel matters, when the issue at Roosevelt was brought to our attention we launched an investigation and took action.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser also ordered school officials to review James’ behavior in light of the recording.

A D.C. police report indicates that the alleged incident occurred on June 13, 2017, and that the student brought attention to it a day later. According to the report, the student claims her assailant “forced her in the male restroom and into a bathroom stall” and “kissed her neck causing a passion mark and touched her buttocks without her consent.”