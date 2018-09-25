Christine Blasey Ford’s school. Win McNamee/Getty Images

That’s what it was like: Alexandra Lescaze went to a D.C. prep school during the 1980s, and the past few weeks have brought the memories—of beach parties, drinking, scenes of assault—flooding back. And she’s not the only one who feels this way.

Bonded: Even if Brett Kavanaugh was a virgin for years after high school, Lili Loofbourow writes, allegations made by Christine Blasey Ford and Deborah Ramirez could very well be true. And their stories paint a picture of a man whose relationships to other men were forged through mocking, brutalizing, and demeaning the women around him.

Stonewalling: Kavanaugh’s interview on Fox News on Monday night showed us a man who’s willing to lie, and lie, and lie, Mark Joseph Stern writes.

We went anyway: Nicole Chung wondered whether she should cancel a long-scheduled family trip to Disney World after her father died unexpectedly. She’s very glad they kept their plans.

For fun: Boy, this girl can sing.

Seven years old!

Rebecca