Parkland Survivor David Hogg Helps Raise Thousands for Anti-Ted Cruz Billboard Featuring Trump Tweet

With the help of Parkland survivor David Hogg, activists in Texas managed to raise almost $10,000 to place an anti-Ted Cruz billboard in the state featuring President Donald Trump’s own words. The GoFundMe campaign organized by USA Latinx, a political group, raised far more than the $6,000 goal in less than 24 hours.

Help support the billboard with Trump's tweet about Ted Cruz outside his Texas rallies with Ted, donate here. https://t.co/UZBOqsiztU — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) September 2, 2018

Claude Taylor, the chairman of the liberal Mad Dog PAC, also helped raise money for the effort that seeks to point out Trump’s hypocrisy in suddenly describing himself as such a big supporter of Cruz. On Friday, Trump said on Twitter he was looking for “the biggest stadium in Texas” to do a “major rally” for Cruz in October. “As you know, Ted has my complete and total Endorsement,” Trump wrote.

I will be doing a major rally for Senator Ted Cruz in October. I’m picking the biggest stadium in Texas we can find. As you know, Ted has my complete and total Endorsement. His opponent is a disaster for Texas - weak on Second Amendment, Crime, Borders, Military, and Vets! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2018

That marks quite a change in tune for Trump who had long been fond of mocking Cruz, frequently calling him “Lyin’ Ted” while on the presidential campaign trail. Shortly after Trump’s tweet on Friday announcing the rally, Hogg retweeted a Trump tweet from 2016 that reads, “Why would the people of Texas support Ted Cruz when he has accomplished absolutely nothing for them. He is another all talk, no action pol!” Hogg wrote: “Can someone in Texas get this on a billboard?”

Can someone in Texas get this on a billboard? https://t.co/Y5vhQDAW0d — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) August 31, 2018

On Sunday, Hogg sent out another tweet noting there are “so many wonderful selections to choose from,” with images of four anti-Cruz tweets that Trump had sent in 2016.

So many wonderful selections to choose from... Thank you @POTUS pic.twitter.com/Q9dmuQr2AT — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) September 2, 2018