Dallas Cop Who Killed an Unarmed Black Man in His Own Apartment Is Fired

People pay their respects at the funeral service for Botham Shem Jean at Greenville Avenue Church of Christ on Sept. 13 in Richardson, Texas. Stewart F. House/Getty Images

The Dallas Police Department announced Monday that it had fired Amber Guyger, the officer who, while off-duty, shot Botham Jean in his own apartment earlier this month. The Dallas Police Department said it terminated Guyger because she had engaged in “adverse conduct.” Guyger had previously been placed under arrest on a manslaughter charge and then was released on bail and could still face more charges.

The Dallas Police Department announcement says she was fired because an investigation “concluded that on September 9, 2018, Officer Guyger … engaged in adverse conduct when she was arrested for Manslaughter.” Guyger shot Jean on Sept. 6 and was arrested a few days later.

Guyger told police that she shot Jean, a 26-year-old black man, after she stepped into the apartment she thought was hers and saw a “large silhouette” and gave “verbal commands” that were then ignored. Jean’s family and its representatives have disputed much of Guyger’s account of the shooting, including whether or not the door was open before she entered the apartment.

Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall said last week that she hadn’t made any determination about Guyger’s employment because she did not want to “impede on the criminal investigation” by going through a civil service process to terminate Guyger. Doing so would have required Guyger to make a statement that could interfere with her criminal trial or investigation.