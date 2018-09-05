Alt-right leader Richard Spencer is founder of Radix, the publication that Scott Greer, a former Daily Caller editor, worked for under a pseudonym. Joshua Roberts/Reuters

Not one, not two, but three men (at least) who were affiliated with conservative organizations or the Trump administration have recently been found to have social, professional, or organizational links to explicit white supremacists and members of the alt-right.

The most recent is Scott Greer, a former editor at the Daily Caller. After working for the conservative news site full-time since 2014, he left in June to work on a book but had remained on as a contributor. Until 2015, Greer also had been using the name “Michael McGregor” to contribute to and work as the managing editor of Radix, an alt-right journal founded by Richard Spencer, the Atlantic reported Wednesday.

The Daily Caller’s leaders disassociated themselves with Greer, saying, “We won’t publish him, anyone in these circles, or anyone who thinks like them. People who associate with these losers have no business writing for our company.”

The Atlantic reported that the Southern Poverty Law Center had already linked Greer to extremist groups, noting that he had “been photographed among the Wolves of Vinland, a neo-pagan group that has ties to the white-nationalist movement, and has been photographed alongside the white-nationalist activists Devin Saucier and Marcus Epstein, the former Tom Tancredo and Pat Buchanan aide who assaulted a black woman in Washington, D.C., in 2007.” Daily Caller publisher Neil Patel told the Atlantic that management didn’t fire Greer at the time, saying, “[We had] two choices: Fire a young man because of some photos taken of him at metal shows in college, or take his word. We chose to trust him.”

While at Radix, Greer wrote on “Topics rang[ing] from Rachel Dolezal to Caitlyn Jenner to white South African farmers,” the Atlantic reported, and he argued that “white South Africans should be allowed a right of return to Europe, mirroring Israel’s right of return for Jews.”

Greer’s alt-right exposure and firing echoes the circumstances of Ian Smith, a Department of Homeland Security staffer who, the Atlantic reported, had been socializing with alt-right activists. After he was presented with the Atlantic’s reporting, Smith stepped down.

And White House speechwriter Darren Beattie lost his job after it came out that he had shared a panel with someone who had written a book comparing black South Africans to cannibals. And the third member of that panel? Peter Brimelow, founder of the extremist anti-immigration site VDare.

Brimelow, who used to work for more mainstream publications like Forbes and National Review, was also a guest at White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow’s birthday party in August. Kudlow, a self-described civil rights Republican, said he had met Brimelow back when Brimelow was a financial journalist and was well-ensconced in mainstream conservative circles. The last few weeks show that Brimelow may still be in the mainstream—one that Kudlow no longer recognizes.