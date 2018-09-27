Rachel Mitchell asks questions to Christine Blasey Ford at the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Thursday Michael Reynolds/Getty Images

Christine Blasey Ford began testifying Thursday morning to the Senate Judiciary Committee about her allegation that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in the early 1980s. (You can follow Slate’s live blog of the hearing.) Kavanaugh is expected to testify separately afterward. Below is a running list of notable reactions from conservatives, which we’ll be updating throughout the day.

Ross Douthat, a columnist for the New York Times:

To say again when I said in expectation: Kavanaugh could be innocent, memories of trauma can be wrong, but absent more dramatic exculpatory evidence than a calendar this is too credible to elevate him. — Ross Douthat (@DouthatNYT) September 27, 2018

Kurt Schlichter, a senior columnist at Townhall, during Ford’s opening statement:

Laura Ingraham, Fox News host:

Yes, ⁦@SenFeinstein⁩ definitely takes excessive drinking and abuse of women seriously. pic.twitter.com/U3aWglTzwu — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) September 27, 2018

Michelle Malkin, Fox News contributor:

The "details" of Dr. Ford's victimization are so "seared" into her memory that the searing created a giant black hole through which all of the actual details disappeared.



Amazing. — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) September 27, 2018

Glenn Beck, founder of the Blaze:

I see her fear and believe it. I see her nervousness and believe it. I am sorry but #ChristineBlaseyFord’s ‘pain’ doesn’t seem authentic. Others will see it as authentic. How are we to judge this without evidence? — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) September 27, 2018

John Cardillo, Newsmax TV host:

I more than anyone have sympathy for and a desire to protect victims, but I simply do not believe Ford.



This testimony is rehearsed and her body language screams dishonesty. — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) September 27, 2018

Chris Wallace, Fox News host:

CHRIS WALLACE on Fox News: "This is a disaster for the Republicans." — Jeremy Barr (@jeremymbarr) September 27, 2018

﻿Jonah Goldberg, senior editor at National Review:

I’m not live tweeting because I want to listen without the distraction & the temptation to say something stupid. But this is a break so: I think Ford came across as very sympathetic and sincere. I think the format with these five minute chunks is a disaster, politically, so far. — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) September 27, 2018

Sean Davis, co-founder of the Federalist:

Apparently not indelible in the hippocampus: time, day, month, year, or location. https://t.co/MIzpiWiVp8 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 27, 2018

Mike Cernovich, one of the alt-right social commentator behind #Pizzagate:

Hard to see Kavanaugh gets confirmed after the Ford testimony.



Lots of small details blurring, but that doesn’t detract from that the overall resonance of her overall testimony. — Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 (@Cernovich) September 27, 2018

Ari Fleischer, former White House press secretary for George W. Bush:

I will resist the temptation to judge this hearing like it’s a baseball game, played inning by inning. It isn’t even 1/4 over. I want to hear more from Ford, Mitchell and certainly Kavanaugh. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) September 27, 2018

Donald Trump Jr., son of President Trump:

I’m no psychology professor but it does seem weird to me that someone could have a selective fear of flying.



Can’t do it to testify but for vacation, well it’s not a problem at all. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 27, 2018

Bryon York, chief political correspondent for the Washington Examiner and a Fox News contributor:

To put it mildly, this hearing isn't working for GOP. Dems are asking big, meaningful questions. What do you remember? What did you feel? Could it have been anyone else? Getting big, meaningful answers. GOP's Mitchell focusing on little stuff. Huge contrast. — Byron York (@ByronYork) September 27, 2018