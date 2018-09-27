Brett Kavanaugh began testifying Thursday afternoon to the Senate Judiciary Committee about Christine Blasey Ford’s allegation of sexual assault in the early 1980s. (You can follow Slate’s live blog of the hearing.) Below is a running list of notable reactions to his testimony from conservatives, which we’ll be updating throughout the day. (You can see how they reacted to Ford’s testimony here.)
Richard Lowry, editor of National Review:
Laura Ingraham, Fox News host:
Glenn Beck, founder of the Blaze:
John Cardillo, Newsmax TV host:
Byron York, chief political correspondent for the Washington Examiner and a Fox News contributor:
Mike Cernovich, one of the alt-right social commentators behind #Pizzagate:
Kimberley Strassel, a columnist for the Wall Street Journal editorial page:
Liz Cheney, congresswoman from Wyoming:
Donald Trump Jr., President Trump’s son:
Hugh Hewitt, conservative radio host and NBC News contributor:
Noah Rothman, associate editor of Commentary:
David French, a writer at National Review:
Marc Thiessen, a speechwriter in the George W. Bush White House and a columnist for the Washington Post:
One more thing
If you think Slate’s work matters, become a Slate Plus member. You’ll get exclusive members-only content and a suite of great benefits—and you’ll help secure Slate’s future.Join Slate Plus