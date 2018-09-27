Rachel Mitchell, a Republican prosecutor from Arizona, asks questions to Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Sept. 27. Saul Loeb/Getty Images

Brett Kavanaugh began testifying Thursday afternoon to the Senate Judiciary Committee about Christine Blasey Ford’s allegation of sexual assault in the early 1980s. (You can follow Slate’s live blog of the hearing.) Below is a running list of notable reactions to his testimony from conservatives, which we’ll be updating throughout the day. (You can see how they reacted to Ford’s testimony here.)

Richard Lowry, editor of National Review:

That was simply tremendous—appropriately angry, personal, wrenching, detailed, persuasive. He helped himself immensely — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) September 27, 2018

Laura Ingraham, Fox News host:

The prosecutor Mitchell is being tougher on Judge Kavanaugh than she was on Dr Ford. Whoever recommended her shd never work in GOP politics again. — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) September 27, 2018

Glenn Beck, founder of the Blaze:

Facts and feelings. #Kavanagh wins both today. — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) September 27, 2018

John Cardillo, Newsmax TV host:

I’m a #Kavanaugh supporter. I believe him.



But he needs to man up now and stop the crying and sniffling. It’s making him look too weak. — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) September 27, 2018

Byron York, chief political correspondent for the Washington Examiner and a Fox News contributor:

Push the nominee to his very limit -- Gang rapes! New allegations! Assault! -- and then, when he shows anger, tell him it's not a good look. — Byron York (@ByronYork) September 27, 2018

Mike Cernovich, one of the alt-right social commentators behind #Pizzagate:

The intersection of Democrats who claim toxic masculinity means men don’t show and process emotion



- and the same people mocking Kavanaugh for crying. — Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 (@Cernovich) September 27, 2018

Kimberley Strassel, a columnist for the Wall Street Journal editorial page:

Note how polite both sides were to Dr. Ford. Note how nasty Democrats are now. Imagine if Republicans had jumped in an accused Ford of filibustering, lying, avoiding questions. Imagine. People talk about double standards when it comes to women. Well, a giant one there. — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) September 27, 2018

Liz Cheney, congresswoman from Wyoming:

Judge Kavanaugh ferociously defended his innocence, his family and our constitutional system. He was absolutely right to call the Dems out for their disgraceful behavior. @SenFeinstein and the other committee Dems should be ashamed. #ConfirmKavanaughNow — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) September 27, 2018

Donald Trump Jr., President Trump’s son:

I love Kavanaugh’s tone. It’s nice to see a conservative man fight for his honor and his family against a 35 year old claim with ZERO evidence and lots of holes that amounts to nothing more than a political hit job by the Dems.



Others in the GOP should take notice! — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 27, 2018

Hugh Hewitt, conservative radio host and NBC News contributor:

I’ve already confirmed @realDonaldTrump is calling senators and demanding vote(s). He believes #JudgeKavanaugh. First vote on motion to proceed in Saturday at Noon. I don’t understand —really can’t— how a rule of law conservative could do other than vote yes, reject Borking 2.0 https://t.co/HqTvCfahH2 — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) September 27, 2018

Noah Rothman, associate editor of Commentary:

I found Dr. Ford's opening statement moving and credible. I also find Judge Kavanaugh's statement moving and credible. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) September 27, 2018

David French, a writer at National Review:

If you’re an innocent man, the idea that you should calmly deal with the destruction of your reputation, the assault on your family, and the threats on your life is one of the worst takes I’ve ever read. — David French (@DavidAFrench) September 27, 2018

Marc Thiessen, a speechwriter in the George W. Bush White House and a columnist for the Washington Post:

Democrats picked the wrong enemy to slander — Marc Thiessen (@marcthiessen) September 27, 2018