This was on as I stood in line for lunch. I couldn’t even hear her words but I could feel her pain and her terror as I watched. Then I managed to catch one thing, when asked what she remembers vividly from that night she responded, “the laughter”. What’s the value of a woman’s experience against the reputation of a man? In our country it’s clear to me that our pain means nothing. That it would take the pain of 50 women to hold a flame to the power of one man. I am gutted. #christineblaseyford you are my hero. #stopkavanaugh #kavanaughhearings #ibelieveher #believewomen #metoo