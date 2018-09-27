The Slatest

How Senators Reacted During Christine Blasey Ford’s Powerful Opening Statement

By

Christine Blasey Ford appears emotional as she speaks before the committee
Christine Blasey Ford testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on September 27, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Christine Blasey Ford became visibly and audibly emotional as she gave her opening statement before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday.

Ford recounted her story alleging she was sexually assaulted by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and describing the trauma she experienced afterward. As she spoke, the audience at home and in the hearing room grew emotional as well. In some cases, senators, both Democrats and Republicans, appeared to empathize with the professor’s pain.

Here are images from Ford’s powerful opening statement:

Sen. Mike Lee listens
Sen. Mike Lee
Win McNamee/Getty Images
Sen. Richard Blumenthal
Sen. Richard Blumenthal
Win McNamee/Getty Images
Sen. Chris Coons listens
Sen. Chris Coons
Win McNamee/Getty Images
Sen. Ben Sasse
Sen. Ben Sasse
Win McNamee/Getty Images
Brett Kavanaugh Senate Supreme Court