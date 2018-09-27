How Senators Reacted During Christine Blasey Ford’s Powerful Opening Statement

Christine Blasey Ford testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on September 27, 2018 in Washington, DC. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Christine Blasey Ford became visibly and audibly emotional as she gave her opening statement before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday.

Ford recounted her story alleging she was sexually assaulted by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and describing the trauma she experienced afterward. As she spoke, the audience at home and in the hearing room grew emotional as well. In some cases, senators, both Democrats and Republicans, appeared to empathize with the professor’s pain.

Here are images from Ford’s powerful opening statement:

While Ford testifies, GOP Senators are listening closely, watching her every word. pic.twitter.com/yMg81lyhxr — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) September 27, 2018

Democrats listen to Ford speak. pic.twitter.com/GAP77EcIuJ — Mary Clare Jalonick (@MCJalonick) September 27, 2018

Republicans listen to Ford speak. pic.twitter.com/Gz5ibXcAog — Mary Clare Jalonick (@MCJalonick) September 27, 2018

This is what Christine Blasey Ford is looking at as she describes her sexual assault. pic.twitter.com/GGxmuHnNpZ — Osita Nwanevu (@OsitaNwanevu) September 27, 2018

In the audience, tears streaming down the face of Rep Carolyn Maloney D-NY as she listens to Ford pic.twitter.com/nIezV2CW6N — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) September 27, 2018

Sen. Mike Lee Win McNamee/Getty Images

Sen. Richard Blumenthal Win McNamee/Getty Images

Sen. Chris Coons Win McNamee/Getty Images