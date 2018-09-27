How Senators Reacted During Christine Blasey Ford’s Powerful Opening Statement

Christine Blasey Ford became visibly and audibly emotional as she gave her opening statement before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday.
Ford recounted her story alleging she was sexually assaulted by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and describing the trauma she experienced afterward. As she spoke, the audience at home and in the hearing room grew emotional as well. In some cases, senators, both Democrats and Republicans, appeared to empathize with the professor’s pain.
Here are images from Ford’s powerful opening statement: