Live Blog: Christine Blasey Ford’s Testimony About Brett Kavanaugh

Christine Blasey Ford will testify Thursday morning to the Senate Judiciary Committee about her allegation that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in the early ’80s. Here is a statement she’s prepared in advance. Kavanaugh’s testimony will follow; his prepared statement is here. We’ll be updating this post with the latest developments from the hearing, which you can watch above.

10:50 a.m.: Ford became visibly and audibly emotional while reading her account of what she described as a violent sexual assault perpetrated by “Brett” with help from his friend “Mark.” Here’s the scene in the room:

This is what Christine Blasey Ford is looking at as she describes her sexual assault. pic.twitter.com/GGxmuHnNpZ — Osita Nwanevu (@OsitaNwanevu) September 27, 2018

Said Ford: “I am an independent person and I am no one’s pawn. My motivation in coming forward was to be helpful and to provide facts about how Mr. Kavanaugh’s actions have damaged my life so that you could take [them] into a serious consideration as you make your decision about how to proceed. It is not my responsibility to determine whether Mr. Kavanaugh deserves to sit on the Supreme Court. My responsibility is to tell you the truth.”

10:40 a.m.: Ranking Democrat Dianne Feinstein spoke after Grassley, outlining Ford’s biography (she’s a professor of psychology), criticizing the majority for not calling Mark Judge (the alleged witness to Ford’s assault), speaking generally about the prevalence of sexual assault in the U.S., and raising comments that other Republicans have made that imply they plan to confirm Kavanaugh regardless of what Ford says Thursday.

10:25 a.m. Iowa Sen. and Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley, who has been complaining for days about how unfair it is to him that Ford has made her allegation against Kavanaugh, opened proceedings with a long series of complaints about California Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s handling of the confidential letter in which Ford first made her allegations and comments about the alleged lack of corroboration that the committee has found for Ford’s claims. Democrats on the committee, Grassley alleges, are using Ford’s story to “obstruct Kavanaugh’s nomination by any means necessary.”