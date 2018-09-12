She’s convinced something illegal is going on; she’s wrong. Paul J. Richards/Getty Images

Not quite: Susan Collins doesn’t like the fact that progressive groups are soliciting pledges of small donations to give to her opponent in a future election should she vote for the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh. But nothing illegal is going on, Richard L. Hasen writes. Individuals are simply doing what they’re allowed to do under current campaign finance law.

Yes, but: Donald Trump is taking credit for the economy’s growth. In some ways, it makes sense, Jordan Weissmann writes. But Trump supporters should be honest about exactly which of the president’s actions to credit.

No more black and white: Zachary Siegel is tired of glum photography of the opioid epidemic that shows only disaster.

I’d do it differently: Inkoo Kang interviews the creator of BoJack Horseman, who wants to go on record regretting his choices when it comes to the diversity of his cast and writers.

