Kavanaugh Asserts Innocence in Judiciary Committee Testimony, Acknowledges “Sometimes I Had Too Many” Beers

“I am here this morning to answer these allegations and to tell the truth. And the truth is that I have never sexually assaulted anyone—not in high school, not in college, not ever,” Brett Kavanaugh states in written testimony for Thursday’s hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Kavanaugh has continued to unambiguously state his innocence of sexual assault and misconduct from Christina Blasey Ford, and described further accusations from Deborah Ramirez as “false and uncorroborated accusations” and “grotesque and obvious character assassination.” Kavanaugh also denied new accusations of sexual misconduct from Julie Swetinck: “This is ridiculous and from the Twilight Zone. I don’t know who this is and this never happened.”

His Senate testimony appears to distance himself from his earlier descriptions of his high school days and acknowledge that “I was not perfect in those days, just as I am not perfect today. I drank beer with my friends, usually on weekends. Sometimes I had too many. In retrospect, I said and did things in high school that make me cringe now.”

In an interview with Fox News earlier this week, Kavanaugh said in high school, “I was focused on academics and athletics, going to church every Sunday at Little Flower, working on my service projects, and friendship, friendship with my fellow classmates and friendship with girls from the local all-girls Catholic schools.”

In that interview, he would only go so far to say about his drinking that “people might have had too many beers on occasion and people generally in high school—I think all of us have probably done things we look back on in high school.”

Most importantly, however, he both “categorically and unequivocally” denied Ford’s allegations in his prepared testimony, and also said, “I am not questioning that Dr. Ford may have been sexually assaulted by some person in some place at some time,” which is largely consistent with what Kavanaugh’s associates and Republican senators have said in his defense.