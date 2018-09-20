Will Christine Blasey Ford Testify on Monday? Here’s the Current State of Play.

Sen. Chuck Grassley speaks with reporters about Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Capitol Hill September 18, 2018 in Washington, DC. Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images

In response to Christine Blasey Ford’s allegation of sexual assault against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, Senate Republicans offered the California professor a slot to testify this coming Monday about the incident that took place when they were both teenagers. At first, this appeared to be a welcome inclusion of Ford’s experience into the public accounting of Kavanaugh’s confirmation, one that Republicans did not seem certain to allow at first, but the strategic ground quickly shifted leaving a cat’s cradle of motives, requirements, and ultimatums from all involved that has left Ford’s participation at the Monday hearing in doubt.

As of Wednesday evening, here’s what the key players want and where they stand.

After her public disclosure earlier this week, Ford has indicated, through her lawyer, that she is unwilling, or at least unlikely, to sit for a public or private hearing Monday. “Fairness and respect for her situation dictate that she should have time to deal with this,” Ford attorney Lisa Banks has repeated time and again this week across America’s airwaves. For Ford, that sense of fairness and respect requires a “full, nonpartisan investigation” before she goes before what is a political investigation at the Senate Judiciary Committee’s hearing. Ford’s lawyers have also said it’s not fair to simply have Ford and Kavanaugh testify devoid of all other evidence-gathering and witness testimony, as has been offered by the Republican leadership, because it sets up an explicit he said/she said scenerio.

On Tuesday, Ford’s lawyers called for an FBI investigation into the alleged assault before proceeding, a demand that Senate Democrats have echoed, reframing FBI involvement as a “background check.” “The FBI reiterated Wednesday that it had included information about the allegations in Kavanaugh’s background file and that it is up to the White House to decide what to do with it,” the Washington Post reports. “A criminal inquiry is essentially out of the question, because what is alleged does not constitute a federal crime.”

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley have resisted Democratic calls to delay Ford’s hearing, claiming it is simply an effort to put off the proceedings with the hope of somehow kicking the confirmation vote down the road until—whoops!—it manages to slip past the midterm election in November, when the composition of both chambers could conceivably change drastically. “Requiring an FBI investigation of a 36-year-old allegation (without specific references to time or location) before Professor Ford will appear before the Judiciary Committee is not about finding the truth, but delaying the process till after the midterm elections,” Sen. Lindsey Graham tweeted Wednesday, as he pushed for a vote “as soon as possible.”

Grassley also made a case for expediency that doubles as an attempted take down of Democrats, arguing that he is adhering to a similar procedure undertaken before Anita Hill’s testimony during the Clarence Thomas confirmation hearing. “I am following the same timeline Chairman Biden did after Professor Hill’s allegations were made public,” Grassley wrote in a letter Wednesday. “It would be a disservice to Dr. Ford, Judge Kavanaugh, this Committee, and the American people to delay this hearing any further.”

Meanwhile, despite a few kicks, the Republican center appears to be holding, and in a radio interview Wednesday, Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, who had been supportive of Ford testifying despite some early Republican misgivings about getting off track with their slam dunk confirmation, said she thinks Ford now has an obligation to testify. “I think it’s not fair for Judge Kavanaugh for [Ford] not to come forward and testify,” Collins said . “First of all, there have already been six background checks of Judge Kavanaugh for the various positions that he has held. … Usually the FBI does not pursue allegations against a nominee that occurred when the nominee was a minor … It seems to me what we should be doing is bringing these two individuals before the committee. … If we need additional help from the FBI, then the committee can ask for it.”

Collins’ comments show that Democratic pressure to move the meeting back to allow for a more full investigation does not seem to be impacting key Republican votes that would be needed to torpedo Kavanaugh’s ascendence to the court. And, as my colleague Jim Newell pointed out elsewhere on Slate today, “[a]ll of the prominent Republicans who objected to advancing Kavanaugh’s nomination without an additional public hearing—Collins, Murkowski, Flake, Corker—really want to support him. And they’ll give themselves the green light if Ford doesn’t appear on Monday.”

As for President Trump? He’s been uncharacteristically quiet in the face of challenges to his doing exactly what he wants, when he wants. Trump does appear to be warming up though. “Privately, Trump is being cautioned extensively to stay out of the fight over Kavanaugh, according to two White House advisers, and so far has tempered his language,” the Washington Post reports. “He has told advisers that he is skeptical of Ford’s account and the timing of the allegation, these advisers said.”