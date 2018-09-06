A Bunch of Trump’s Senior Administration Officials Rush to Say, “It Wasn’t Me”

This post has been updated with additional information as news develops.
At least seven senior officials in the Trump administration have denied that they were the author of Wednesday’s New York Times op-ed lambasting the president.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in India on Thursday, “It is not mine,” while Mike Pence’s spokesman said on Twitter that the vice president and his office are “above such amateur acts.”
Department of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin also joined the dog pile:
While these officials are all close to Trump and are seen as loyalists, another official who at times has appeared distant from the president, especially on foreign policy and Russia, weighed in to say it wasn’t him. Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats said in a statement that “speculation that the …. op-ed was written by me or my Principal Deputy is patently false. We did not.”
Note that Pompeo, Pence, Nielsen, and Mnuchin went beyond a simple denial to criticize either the op-ed writer or the Times—Pompeo said, “I find the media’s efforts in this regard to undermine this administration incredibly disturbing”—where as Coats’ statement was far more measured, saying only that the intelligence community he oversees “remain[s] focused on our mission to provide the President and policymakers with the best intelligence possible.”
More recently, a Pentagon spokesperson told Reuters late Thursday morning simply that Defense Secretary James Mattis didn’t write it.
Ben Carson, for what it’s worth, also said it wasn’t him:
