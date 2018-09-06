A Bunch of Trump’s Senior Administration Officials Rush to Say, “It Wasn’t Me”

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo makes it clear: It wasn’t me! NICHOLAS KAMM/Getty Images

This post has been updated with additional information as news develops.

At least seven senior officials in the Trump administration have denied that they were the author of Wednesday’s New York Times op-ed lambasting the president.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in India on Thursday, “It is not mine,” while Mike Pence’s spokesman said on Twitter that the vice president and his office are “above such amateur acts.”

The Vice President puts his name on his Op-Eds. The @nytimes should be ashamed and so should the person who wrote the false, illogical, and gutless op-ed. Our office is above such amateur acts. — Jarrod Agen (@VPComDir) September 6, 2018

Department of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin also joined the dog pile:

Kirstjen Nielsen denial: “Secretary Nielsen is focused on leading the men and women of DHS and protecting the homeland—not writing anonymous and false opinion pieces for the New York Times. These types of political attacks are beneath the secretary and the department’s mission.” https://t.co/U1SQ4kLj4d — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) September 6, 2018

.@stevenmnuchin1 is honored to serve @POTUS & the American people. He feels it was irresponsible for @nytimes to print this anonymous piece. Now, dignified public servants are forced to deny being the source. It is laughable to think this could come from the Secretary. — Tony Sayegh Jr. (@tony4ny) September 6, 2018

While these officials are all close to Trump and are seen as loyalists, another official who at times has appeared distant from the president, especially on foreign policy and Russia, weighed in to say it wasn’t him. Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats said in a statement that “speculation that the …. op-ed was written by me or my Principal Deputy is patently false. We did not.”

Note that Pompeo, Pence, Nielsen, and Mnuchin went beyond a simple denial to criticize either the op-ed writer or the Times—Pompeo said, “I find the media’s efforts in this regard to undermine this administration incredibly disturbing”—where as Coats’ statement was far more measured, saying only that the intelligence community he oversees “remain[s] focused on our mission to provide the President and policymakers with the best intelligence possible.”

JUST IN: DNI Dan Coats calls speculation that he or his Principal Deputy authored NYT op-ed “patently false. We did not.” pic.twitter.com/8FQBXE7L7S — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) September 6, 2018

More recently, a Pentagon spokesperson told Reuters late Thursday morning simply that Defense Secretary James Mattis didn’t write it.

Ben Carson, for what it’s worth, also said it wasn’t him:

A spox for Ben Carson tells me that the HUD Secretary did not write the NYT op-ed — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) September 6, 2018