There’s a Grand Jury in the Andrew McCabe Investigation

Andrew McCabe in December 2017, en route to a congressional hearing. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The investigation into former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe has proceeded to a grand jury, which could be a prelude for criminal charges, the Washington Post reported.

The grand jury has been in use for “months,” the Post said, “an indication the probe into whether he misled officials exploring his role in a controversial media disclosure has intensified.” The newspaper noted that the grand jury has called multiple witnesses.

McCabe was fired in March after months of criticism from conservatives and President Trump for McCabe’s role in the Russia investigation and his wife’s political connection to Clinton ally and former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe when she ran for the Virginia Senate in 2015. This tenuous connection between McCabe and Clinton became one of the foundations of Trump’s “witch hunt” or “hoax” narrative used to discredit the FBI and the special counsel’s probe of the Trump campaign’s possible interactions with Russia.

These feverish allegations from Trump and other conservatives, however, were not the reasons given by Attorney General Jeff Sessions when he fired McCabe one day before McCabe was due to retire. Instead, Sessions cited an inspector general’s report that said McCabe had lied to investigators and misled then–FBI Director James Comey about information McCabe directed be disclosed to a Wall Street Journal reporter. The Department of Justice’s inspector general then referred the report to federal prosecutors to investigate for possible criminal charges.