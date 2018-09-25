Andrea Constand at a September 25, 2018 press conference after Bill Cosby was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison. Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

Until she testified against Bill Cosby last June, Andrea Constand hadn’t said a word in public about the sexual assault he perpetrated against her in 2004. Under the terms of a 2006 civil settlement she reached with Cosby after prosecutors declined to bring criminal charges against the comedian, Constand would’ve had to return the nearly $3.4 million payment he’d made to her if she spoke up about his abuse.

That decade of silence made Constand’s 2017 testimony at Cosby’s first criminal trial all the more powerful. For the first time, the public learned what had happened in her own words, a vivid retelling of a nightmarish assault. There was no need to belabor the story with adverbs and emotional pleas for empathy. Just the simple, necessarily graphic details of the night in question—“I felt him take my hand and place it on his penis and move it back and forth. In my head, I was trying to get my hands to move or my legs to move, and I was frozen”—were enough to communicate the profound horror of being drugged and molested by a trusted older colleague and mentor.

This week, we got a second look at Constand’s experience in the victim impact statement she presented at Cosby’s sentencing. Over four-and-a-half pages, Constand described the full, fulfilling life she had as a competitive basketball player and college basketball administrator, a life that “came to an abrupt halt” on the night Cosby assaulted her. She wrote that in the days, weeks, and years after the assault, her confidence evaporated, along with her ability to socialize, sleep, and participate in her own life. “The shame was overwhelming,” the statement reads. “Self-doubt and confusion kept me from turning to my family or friends as I normally did. I felt completely alone, unable to trust anyone, including myself.”

When sexual assault cases are adjudicated, accusers are inevitably smeared by those who victimized them. Constand writes that Cosby’s legal team and his defenders in the media called her “a gold-digger, a con artist, and a pathological liar.” In a victim impact statement, no one can refute a survivor’s own interpretation of the harm she’s suffered or challenge her recollection of pain. Observers get to read or hear, uninterrupted, about the lasting punishment she endured before her assailant has served a single day in jail. It’s the only part of the entire proceeding over which she has complete control.

Research has shown that victim impact statements can make sentencing juries angrier and less careful about sentencing defendants to death; some advocates have argued that coloring the facts of the case with a victim’s emotions violates the defendant’s right to due process. The sympathy a jury (or in Cosby’s sentencing, a judge) can muster for victims also varies based on class, race, and markers of respectability. But in this case, where Constand was the only one of Cosby’s five dozen alleged victims whose claim didn’t fall outside the statute of limitations, no punishment on the table—certainly not the three to 10 years in prison he was sentenced to on Tuesday—could have adequately fit his crimes. This amplified the agonizing pressure Constand has faced over the past couple of years. Where other trials for serial sexual abusers have included testimony from multiple victims—such as Larry Nassar’s, in which 204 survivors got to share impact statements over nine days—Constand had to stand alone, with the weight of Cosby’s entire alleged history of assault bearing down on her testimony. “I have often asked myself why the burden of being the sole witness in two criminal trials had to fall to me,” her statement reads. Constand’s written inventory of the effects of Cosby’s cruelty functions as a small offering of closure, if not justice, to the other women who will never get a chance to hold him accountable in court.

“When the sexual assault happened, I was a young woman brimming with confidence and looking forward to a future bright with possibilities,” Constand wrote in her statement. “Now, almost 15 years later, I’m a middle-aged woman who’s been stuck in a holding pattern for most of her adult life, unable to heal fully or to move forward. Bill Cosby took my beautiful, healthy young spirit and crushed it.” In 2018, every other month brings with it a new hashtag that asks women to relive their trauma so that others might grasp the enormity and diversity of what we mean when we talk about sexual harassment and assault. Constand’s statement is an essential document in this collection of testimonies—a reminder that while men accused of sexual abuse will seek empathy and, in many cases, creep back to their former positions in public life, the scars they leave on those they victimized are permanent.