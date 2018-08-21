It Sure Seems Like Something Is Up With Michael Cohen

Michael Cohen, former personal attorney for U.S. President Donald Trump, exits the Loews Regency hotel and walks toward a taxi on July 27 in New York City. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

NBC News reported on Tuesday that Michael Cohen, the president’s former personal lawyer, might plead guilty as early as Tuesday to charges stemming from a federal case in the Southern District of New York. Perhaps in a further indication that there might soon be some movement in the case, barriers were erected in front of the federal courthouse in Manhattan.

Cohen’s legal travails have been in the spotlight since April, when his office and the hotel room where he was living were raided by federal investigators. Prosecutors were reportedly looking for information concerning his $130,000 payoff to and nondisclosure agreement with adult film performer Stormy Daniels before the presidential election in 2016, as well as as another similar deal with Playboy model Karen McDougal. Both women have claimed to have had a sexual relationship with Trump. It’s possible the payments could be violations of campaign finance law.

On Friday, the Wall Street Journal reported that the payment to Daniels occurred only after the release of the Access Hollywood tape, in which Trump can be heard talking about sexual affairs and about “grabbing women by the pussy” without consent. As election expert Richard Hasen wrote in Slate, that timing would indicate that the payment to Daniels was related to the campaign, rather than being of a personal nature, which would indicate campaign finance laws may have been violated.

Federal investigators are also closely examining Cohen’s finances, and specifically his New York City taxi medallion business. The New York Times reported on Sunday that investigators are looking at $20 million worth of loans to taxi businesses owned by Cohen and Cohen’s family, and whether Cohen “misrepresented the value of his assets” to get banks to open up their vaults to him. The Times said that if prosecutors were to press charges, they would try to do so “well before the midterm elections,” and that they would try to “finalize” a guilty plea or charges by the end of this month.

CNN further reported on Tuesday that, according to one unnamed source, Cohen was “not expected to cooperate with the government” as part of the deal, but that both sides were hoping to “avoid the spectacle and uncertainty of a trial” through a guilty plea.