Counterprotesters outnumbered participants at the Unite the Right 2 rally over the weekend in Washington. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Already united: The participant turnout for last weekend’s Unite the Right rally ended up being much lower than expected. Still, this doesn’t mean that the alt-right movement is dead, writes Osita Nwanevu.

R.I.P.: Nobel Prize–winning author V.S. Naipaul died over the weekend at age 85. Isaac Chotiner reflects on the writer’s frustrating legacy—“to talk about separating the art from the man seems especially futile in his case”—and offers a guide to reading his works.

California conundrum: Lili Loofbourow recaps the long and bitter history between Donald Trump and California, and what’s at stake as the state continues to fight devastating wildfires.

Alexa, buy this: Christina Bonnington asks: When will people start shopping with Alexa? And does it matter?

For fun: Which is the crazier shark movie—The Meg or Jaws: The Revenge?

