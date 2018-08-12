The Best Signs From the “Unite the Right 2” Counterprotest

A sign belonging to anti-fascist protesters lay on display at Lafayette Square on August 11, 2018 in Washington, D.C. Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images

The “Unite the Right 2” rally ended up being a big bust for white supremacists. Organizers had predicted hundreds of people would attend, and in the end only somewhere between 20 and 30 people showed up. They were vastly outnumbered by the counterprotesters who gathered to make sure the white supremacists knew they aren’t welcome in Washington. After around two hours, the rally ended and police escorted the demonstrators back to Virginia.

The counterprotesters made their feelings about the white supremacists evident with the help of signs. Below, some of the best signs seen throughout the day.

People gather at Freedom Plaza to protest the white nationalist Unite the Right rally held in front of the White House on August 12, 2018. REUTERS/ Leah Millis

This gentleman at the #unitetheright counterprotest has a tuba that lights up with “Fuck Trump” when he plays it. pic.twitter.com/kISoIYZM8k — Ellie Hall (@ellievhall) August 12, 2018

A steady rain comes down in the nation’s capital at the conclusion of the white supremacist Unite the Right rally and its counter-protests August 12, 2018 in Washington, D.C. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Walt McGuire brought his daughter, Summit, to the counterprotest in Freedom Plaza. “It’s dumb,” 9yo Summit said of the white nationalists and their message. “I want people to know it doesn’t matter how young you are. You can make a difference and you should speak out.” pic.twitter.com/ccoQaD90o6 — Christal Hayes (@Journo_Christal) August 12, 2018

Protesters march against the far-right’s Unite the Right rally August 12, 2018 in Washington, D.C. DANIEL SLIM/Getty Images

“Make tiki torches non-political again,” is one of the many signs out here at the counter protest today. #UniteTheRight2 pic.twitter.com/4HZi16p39w — Adam Sabes (@asabes10) August 12, 2018

ICONIC:

Roses are red

Taxis are yellow

Id take snakes on a plane

Over Nazis on Metro#UniteTheRight2 #ShutItDownDC pic.twitter.com/iiirViKlXU — Daniel Frank (@daniel_frank16) August 12, 2018

Counter-demostrators line F Street Northwest as white supremacists with the Unite the Right rally march past on their way to White House August 12, 2018 in Washington, D.C. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Rena Finkel originally came to D.C. for an anime convention, #Okaton, but after hearing about #UniteTheRight, she decided to ditch the final day to join a counter protest—still in full costume. “I couldn’t possibly just stay at my convention,” she said https://t.co/mb9BdDRslV pic.twitter.com/Rs6Q3tzinK — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) August 12, 2018

These two from Maryland say they are proud to be a part of this demonstration. #ShutItDownDC #UnitedAgainstHate pic.twitter.com/o7lqRnGXEj — WUSA9 (@wusa9) August 12, 2018

Counter-protesters gather at Freedom Plaza before the Unite the Right rally in Lafayette Park on August 12, 2018 in Washington, D.C. Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images

Attending Unite the Right 2 and counter-protests today. First: Unite Against Hate in Freedom Plaza. pic.twitter.com/KRe370gZo3 — Richard Cooke (@rgcooke) August 12, 2018

Counter-protesters gather at Freedom Plaza before the Unite the Right rally in Lafayette Park on August 12, 2018 in Washington, D.C. Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images

Just spotted this at the counterprotester rally: “Remember when presidents liked journalists better than nazis” #UnitedAgainstHate pic.twitter.com/iksakowMKI — Christal Hayes (@Journo_Christal) August 12, 2018