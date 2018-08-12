The Slatest

The Best Signs From the “Unite the Right 2” Counterprotest

A sign belonging to anti-fascist protesters lay on display at Lafayette Square on August 11, 2018 in Washington, D.C.
Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images

The “Unite the Right 2” rally ended up being a big bust for white supremacists. Organizers had predicted hundreds of people would attend, and in the end only somewhere between 20 and 30 people showed up. They were vastly outnumbered by the counterprotesters who gathered to make sure the white supremacists knew they aren’t welcome in Washington. After around two hours, the rally ended and police escorted the demonstrators back to Virginia.

The counterprotesters made their feelings about the white supremacists evident with the help of signs. Below, some of the best signs seen throughout the day.

People gather at Freedom Plaza to protest the white nationalist Unite the Right rally held in front of the White House on August 12, 2018.
REUTERS/ Leah Millis
A steady rain comes down in the nation's capital at the conclusion of the white supremacist Unite the Right rally and its counter-protests August 12, 2018 in Washington, D.C.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Protesters march against the far-right's Unite the Right rally August 12, 2018 in Washington, D.C.
DANIEL SLIM/Getty Images
Counter-demostrators line F Street Northwest as white supremacists with the Unite the Right rally march past on their way to White House August 12, 2018 in Washington, D.C.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Counter-protesters gather at Freedom Plaza before the Unite the Right rally in Lafayette Park on August 12, 2018 in Washington, D.C.
Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images
Counter-protesters gather at Freedom Plaza before the Unite the Right rally in Lafayette Park on August 12, 2018 in Washington, D.C.
Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images