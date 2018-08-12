Counterprotesters Far Outnumber White Supremacists in Tiny “Unite the Right 2” Rally

The organizers expected as many as 400 people to attend the white nationalist demonstration billed as “Unite the Right 2” in Washington, D.C. But it looks like the actual participants will end up being in the dozens as the number of people taking part in the self-described “white civil rights rally” was tiny compared to the people who gathered to protest against them.
A small group of white supremacists led by Jason Kessler, who also organized the rally last year in Charlottesville, traveled into Washington, D.C. via Subway and got out at Foggy Bottom. Protesters were waiting for them and shouted, “Go home!” and “You’re not welcome here!” Police escorted the group, which was met by even more counterprotesters, at Lafayette Square Park.
Early images and video of the rally posted on Twitter showed how the Unite the Right 2 rally participants were outnumbered by both counterprotesters and police.
The small number of protesters isn’t exactly surprising considering that several leaders of the white nationalist movement said they wouldn’t participate in Sunday’s rally in Washington. There were so few white supremacists at the rally that media outlets had to wait their turn to interview them. Many of the people participating in the Unite the Right rally were wearing masks or helmets and some covered up their faces with American flags.
