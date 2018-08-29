A campaign supporter for Arizona GOP Senate candidate Kelli Ward watches results at an election night event in which Ward conceded the race on Tuesday in Scottsdale, Arizona. Ralph Freso/Getty Images

Good for the GOP: The more-moderate candidate Martha McSally’s win in Arizona on Tuesday means that the Democrats will have a harder time capturing the Senate, Jim Newell writes.

For now: People on the left in North Carolina are under extra pressure to vote in November, Mark Joseph Stern writes. Courts just made sure recent gerrymandering wouldn’t affect that election—but if Republicans are in power after the midterms, they’ll double down.

A small truth: Trump has one thing right about Google, Alexander Havalais writes. The search engine has too much power over the results we see, and there’s far too little transparency about its methods.

When your boss is The Boss: Are bandleaders ever good managers? Carl Wilson runs down some terrible stories of stars-as-bosses—and some OK tales of musicians who were good to their bands. (Duke Ellington, you’re OK.)

For fun: Dads doing “dad things.”

Some of these are terrifying,

Rebecca