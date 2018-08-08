Trump White House Reportedly Inching Closer to Curtailing Legal Immigration That Could Affect 20 Million Immigrants

Plotting. Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images

The Trump administration appears to be making moves to actualize its plan to reduce the number of legal immigrants coming to the U.S. by penalizing permanent residents that have availed upon government assistance, including Obamacare, NBC News reports. The White House is expected to put forth its immigration proposal in a matter of weeks that, according to immigration lawyers, would amount to “the biggest change to the legal immigration system in decades and estimate that more than 20 million immigrants could be affected,” according to NBC News.

The proposed changes, according to recent drafts of the policy, would affect “immigrants living legally in the U.S. who have ever used or whose household members have ever used Obamacare, children’s health insurance, food stamps and other benefits could be hindered from obtaining legal status in the U.S.,” according to NBC News. “Using some public benefits like Social Security Insurance has already hindered immigrants from obtaining legal status in the past, but the programs included in the recent draft plan could mean that immigrant households earning as much as 250 percent of the poverty level could be rejected.”

The administration appears to be inching closer to presenting its plan to limit immigration across the board, as a version of the plan has been sent to the White House Office of Management and Budget, the last stop before publishing the rule in the federal register. The immigration overhaul would not need congressional approval.