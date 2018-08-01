Trump Says Since Americans Must Show ID to Shop at the Grocery Store, They Should Need ID to Vote. What?

Trump says you need a photo ID to buy groceries. pic.twitter.com/B4Nd0S645M — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) August 1, 2018

During a campaign-style speech Tuesday in Tampa, Florida, President Trump tried to make the case for imposing restrictive measures on voting in the form of ID. Trump, and many Republicans, still push the myth that shadowy non-citizens somehow vote in American elections, supporting presumably for Democrats, even though there has been no evidence of widespread voter fraud. No matter, Trump was trying to make a point and the point is: America needs voter ID. Why? Because having an ID is a part of everyday life and, as Trump suggests, if you need ID to buy groceries at the store, then you should surely should need to show ID when voting. For the record, the last vegetable Trump ate was a Big Mac.