Trump Rages Against Mueller on Twitter: He Makes McCarthy “Look Like a Baby”

President Donald Trump speaks to the media before departing on Marine One to travel to New York, at the White House on August 17, 2018 in Washington, D.C. Mark Wilson/Getty Images

The president woke up angry on Sunday. Very angry. The two main sources of his ire? Special counsel Robert Mueller and the New York Times. President Donald Trump is insisting he has “nothing to hide” and any implication otherwise is nothing but “fake news.” Trump is drawing historical comparisons, calling on his supporters to “study the late Joseph McCarthy.” But even that wouldn’t be an apt parallel because “we are now in in period with Mueller and his gang that make Joseph McCarthy look like a baby!”

Study the late Joseph McCarthy, because we are now in period with Mueller and his gang that make Joseph McCarthy look like a baby! Rigged Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2018

The commander in chief began his Sunday morning Twitter tirade by blasting the New York Times and its Saturday bombshell report that White House Counsel Don McGahn had been cooperating “extensively” with the Mueller probe. (Despite having evidently read the piece, Trump repeatedly misspells “counsel” as “councel”).

The Times revealed McGahn has sat for some 30 hours of interviews with the special counsel’s team. Trump was evidently not a big fan of the implication that the White House counsel may be turning on him. The president said that while the “failing @nytimes” wanted to imply “that because White House Councel Don McGahn was giving hours of testimony to the Special Councel, he must be a John Dean type ‘RAT’,” nothing could be further from the truth. “I allowed him and all others to testify,” he wrote, insisting he has “nothing to hide.”

The failing @nytimes wrote a Fake piece today implying that because White House Councel Don McGahn was giving hours of testimony to the Special Councel, he must be a John Dean type “RAT.” But I allowed him and all others to testify - I didn’t have to. I have nothing to hide...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2018

....and have demanded transparency so that this Rigged and Disgusting Witch Hunt can come to a close. So many lives have been ruined over nothing - McCarthyism at its WORST! Yet Mueller & his gang of Dems refuse to look at the real crimes on the other side - Media is even worse! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2018

The Times story evidently bothered the president quite a bit because he went back to the issue a little while later. The Times story “made it seem like the White House Councel had TURNED on the President, when in fact it is just the opposite - & the two Fake reporters knew this.” The story is exactly why “the Fake News Media has become the Enemy of the People,” he added. The president even went on to claim that some members of the media are “very Angry” at the Times piece and “actually called ot complain and apologize.”

The Failing New York Times wrote a story that made it seem like the White House Councel had TURNED on the President, when in fact it is just the opposite - & the two Fake reporters knew this. This is why the Fake News Media has become the Enemy of the People. So bad for America! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2018

Some members of the media are very Angry at the Fake Story in the New York Times. They actually called to complain and apologize - a big step forward. From the day I announced, the Times has been Fake News, and with their disgusting new Board Member, it will only get worse! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2018

In the middle of his complaining about the Times, Trump also went on the offensive against the special counsel’s investigation, which has led to “lives … ruined over nothing” while “Mueller & his gang of Dems refuse to look at the real crimes on the other side,” Trump wrote. Even though the people who have really carried out collusion and obstruction were “Crooked Hillary and the Democrats,” Mueller “refuses to even look in that direction.”

No Collusion and No Obstruction, except by Crooked Hillary and the Democrats. All of the resignations and corruption, yet heavily conflicted Bob Mueller refuses to even look in that direction. What about the Brennan, Comey, McCabe, Strzok lies to Congress, or Crooked’s Emails! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2018

Trump is raging against Mueller at a time when many of his allies are doubling down on pressuring the special counsel to wrap up his investigation. “Time for Mueller investigation to file report,” Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani wrote on Twitter on Saturday. “We will release ours. Don’t interfere with election like Comey.”

Time for Mueller investigation to file report. We will release ours. Don’t interfere with election like Comey.The President had nothing to do with Russians. He didn’t obstruct an investigation. 1.4 million documents and 32 witnesses no privilege raised. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) August 18, 2018