Trump Rages Against Mueller on Twitter: He Makes McCarthy “Look Like a Baby”

The president woke up angry on Sunday. Very angry. The two main sources of his ire? Special counsel Robert Mueller and the New York Times. President Donald Trump is insisting he has “nothing to hide” and any implication otherwise is nothing but “fake news.” Trump is drawing historical comparisons, calling on his supporters to “study the late Joseph McCarthy.” But even that wouldn’t be an apt parallel because “we are now in in period with Mueller and his gang that make Joseph McCarthy look like a baby!”
The commander in chief began his Sunday morning Twitter tirade by blasting the New York Times and its Saturday bombshell report that White House Counsel Don McGahn had been cooperating “extensively” with the Mueller probe. (Despite having evidently read the piece, Trump repeatedly misspells “counsel” as “councel”).
The Times revealed McGahn has sat for some 30 hours of interviews with the special counsel’s team. Trump was evidently not a big fan of the implication that the White House counsel may be turning on him. The president said that while the “failing @nytimes” wanted to imply “that because White House Councel Don McGahn was giving hours of testimony to the Special Councel, he must be a John Dean type ‘RAT’,” nothing could be further from the truth. “I allowed him and all others to testify,” he wrote, insisting he has “nothing to hide.”
The Times story evidently bothered the president quite a bit because he went back to the issue a little while later. The Times story “made it seem like the White House Councel had TURNED on the President, when in fact it is just the opposite - & the two Fake reporters knew this.” The story is exactly why “the Fake News Media has become the Enemy of the People,” he added. The president even went on to claim that some members of the media are “very Angry” at the Times piece and “actually called ot complain and apologize.”
In the middle of his complaining about the Times, Trump also went on the offensive against the special counsel’s investigation, which has led to “lives … ruined over nothing” while “Mueller & his gang of Dems refuse to look at the real crimes on the other side,” Trump wrote. Even though the people who have really carried out collusion and obstruction were “Crooked Hillary and the Democrats,” Mueller “refuses to even look in that direction.”
Trump is raging against Mueller at a time when many of his allies are doubling down on pressuring the special counsel to wrap up his investigation. “Time for Mueller investigation to file report,” Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani wrote on Twitter on Saturday. “We will release ours. Don’t interfere with election like Comey.”
