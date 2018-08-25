Trump Praises Rep. Jordan’s Wrestling Skills Despite Claims He Ignored Sexual Abuse as Coach

President Donald Trump speaks during the Ohio Republican Party State Dinner at the Greater Columbus Convention Center on August 24, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/Getty Images

President Trump went off on an extended praise session of Rep. Jim Jordan on Friday night during a dinner in Columbus hosted by the Ohio Republican Party. Nobody received more praise than Jordan during Trump’s speech. Specifically, the president had extremely nice things to say about the Ohio lawmaker’s wrestling skills.

“The great Jim Jordan. How good is Jim? Where is Jim? Don’t ever wrestle him,” Trump said during a dinner in Columbus hosted by the Ohio Republican Party. “Even if you’re bigger than him, don’t wrestle. You know people don’t know this about Jim, he was one of the best wrestlers ever in college wrestling.” Trump went on to say he was so impressed with Jordan that he talks about him with his wife. “And when you see the way he fights, every time he fights I say to my wife, ‘look at that guy, that is tough.’ He lost one match in three years of college,” he said.

Jordan is accused by multiple Ohio State wrestlers that he coached of having ignored sexual abuse that they were experiencing. pic.twitter.com/2pRRgrGnuR — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 24, 2018

Jordan has long been a big Trump supporter but the way the president specifically found it necessary to praise his wrestling skills seemed a bit tone deaf considering the lawmaker is accused of ignoring sexual abuse when he was assistant coach on the Ohio State University’s wrestling team. Jordan has staunchly denied that he knew there were reports of sexual abuse perpetrated by OSU’s team doctor, Richard Strauss. But several of the accusers claim there is no way Jordan could have not known about the allegations with a few even saying they told him directly. “For God’s sake, Strauss’s locker was right next to Jordan’s, and Jordan even said he’d kill him if he tried anything with him,” one former wrestler said. Strauss killed himself in 2005.

Despite the allegations against him, Jordan said late last month he wants to replace retiring Speaker Paul Ryan.