Trump Condemns “All Types of Racism” Ahead of Charlottesville Anniversary

President Donald Trump chairs a meeting with administration and state officials on prison reform at the Trump National Golf Club August 9, 2018 in Bedminster, New Jersey. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/Getty Images

Ahead of the one-year anniversary of the deadly Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, President Donald Trump is speaking up against racism. In a tweet Saturday, Trump noted the “senseless death and division” that were sparked by “the riots in Charlottesville a year ago.” He went on to call the country to “come together” before moving on to “condemn all types of racism and acts of violence” and wish “peace to ALL Americans.”

The riots in Charlottesville a year ago resulted in senseless death and division. We must come together as a nation. I condemn all types of racism and acts of violence. Peace to ALL Americans! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 11, 2018

The tweet was a marked departure from the way Trump responded to the Untie the Right rally last year, when Heather Heyer, a 32-year-old legal assistant, was killed when a white supremacist slammed his car into a group of counterprotesters. In addition, two Virginia state troopers died when their helicopter crashed near the protests. At the time, Trump argued “both sides” were to blame for the violence, which led to outcry that the president of the United States appeared to be acting as an apologist for racists.

The president went on to send a tweet about how he is proud to “have fought for and secured the LOWEST African American and Hispanic unemployment rates in history.”

I am proud to have fought for and secured the LOWEST African American and Hispanic unemployment rates in history. Now I’m pushing for prison reform to give people who have paid their debt to society a second chance. I will never stop fighting for ALL Americans! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 11, 2018

While some were quick to characterize the president’s message as a stark contrast from last year, others pointed out that it still seemed the president couldn’t quite get himself to condemn the Neo Nazis who had marched in Charlottesville last year. Trump sent out the tweet ahead of Sunday’s Unite the Right rally in Washington, D.C.

In wake of the deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Trump said there were good people on “both sides.” Today, one year later, a different message as the president condemns racism. https://t.co/if904aibn2 — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) August 11, 2018

Translation: “Even though a year has passed, I still can’t bring myself to condemn white nationalists and neo-Nazis who marched in Charlottesville. Because, as I said last year, there is hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides. On many sides.” https://t.co/te7T4SPhob — Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) August 11, 2018

There's still time for @realDonaldTrump to put out a better statement. Here's a suggestion:

"I repudiate white nationalism. The sentiments expressed by the organizers of Sunday's rally are repulsive. I will re-examine my own deeds and words to ensure I give bigotry no comfort." https://t.co/NoUUVy7Ahv — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) August 11, 2018