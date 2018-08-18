Trump Blasts Social Media Platforms for “Totally Discriminating” Against Conservatives

President Donald Trump gestures as he walks away after speaking to the media before departing on Marine One to travel to New York, at the White House on August 17, 2018 in Washington, D.C. Mark Wilson/Getty Images

President Donald Trump took to Twitter Saturday and railed about an issue that has been gaining traction on Fox News and other conservative outlets: “censorship.” In a string of tweets, the commander in chief said social media “is totally discriminating against Republican/Conservative voices.” The president insisted that “we won’t let that happen.” His tweets came at a time when the issue is being increasingly talked about in right-wing circles after some social media platforms removed certain content from conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

Social Media is totally discriminating against Republican/Conservative voices. Speaking loudly and clearly for the Trump Administration, we won’t let that happen. They are closing down the opinions of many people on the RIGHT, while at the same time doing nothing to others....... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2018

The president said the platforms are “closing down the opinions of many people on the RIGHT, while at the same time doing nothing to others.” Ultimately, “Censorship is a very dangerous thing & absolutely impossible to police,” added the president. If the goal is to get rid of “fake news” then “there is nothing so Fake as CNN & MSNBC, & yet I do not ask that their sick behavior be removed.”

.....Censorship is a very dangerous thing & absolutely impossible to police. If you are weeding out Fake News, there is nothing so Fake as CNN & MSNBC, & yet I do not ask that their sick behavior be removed. I get used to it and watch with a grain of salt, or don’t watch at all.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2018

Trump also seemed to suggest social media shouldn’t have any control over its content and everyone should be allowed because the alternative is much worse. “Too many voices are being destroyed, some good & some bad, and that cannot be allowed to happen,” Trump wrote.

“Who is making the choices, because I can already tell you that too many mistakes are being made. Let everybody participate, good & bad, and we will all just have to figure it out!” Trump tweeted about the issue shortly after Tucker Carlson mentioned it on his Fox News show.

....Too many voices are being destroyed, some good & some bad, and that cannot be allowed to happen. Who is making the choices, because I can already tell you that too many mistakes are being made. Let everybody participate, good & bad, and we will all just have to figure it out! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2018

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey vehemently denied his company was discriminating against any political views in particular during an interview with CNN that is set to air in full on Sunday. “Are we doing something according to political ideology or viewpoints? We are not. Period,” Dorsey said Friday. “We do not look at content with regards to political viewpoint or ideology. We look at behavior.”