Legendary New York Alt-Weekly the Village Voice Folds

People pass by a Village Voice newspaper stand in the East Village neighborhood in Manhattan, Aug. 22, 2017. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The Village Voice, the legendary New York alternative weekly, is shutting down seemingly for good, a year after it ended its print edition to go online-only. Gothamist reported that Peter Barbey, whose billionaire family owns Pennsylvania newspaper The Reading Eagle as well as a clothing empire and who bought the company three years ago, told the publication’s staff the decision on Friday. “Today is kind of a sucky day,” Barbey reportedly said, blaming “business realities.” Half of the staff, which is 15 to 20 people, are expected to keep working for an indefinite period of time to close the paper and set up its archives, while the rest have lost their jobs.

This closure is hardly surprising. The economic struggles familiar to legacy print publications have plagued the Voice for years—declining revenue, management turnover, layoffs and departures of longtime writers, and so on. The Voice’s recent troubles—and now, its closure—are all the more upsetting for readers and those working in journalism to watch because of just how storied the paper’s history is. The Voice was founded in 1955, and though there is widespread disagreement about exactly what constitutes its golden age, the strong feelings all around speak to what an important publication it once was. As the New York Times put it last year, “In the latter part of the last century, before ‘Sex and the City,’ it was where many New Yorkers learned to be New Yorkers.”

Over the years, the paper’s ownership changed hands many times, from Rupert Murdoch to Clay Felker to New Times Media to Voice Media Group. Its most recent incarnation began in 2015 with Barbey’s purchase. “I bought the Village Voice to save it, this isn’t exactly how I thought it was going to end up. I’m still trying to save the Village Voice,” Barbey reportedly said at the staff meeting on Friday. He praised the work the staff continued to do in its final years and indicated that he is still part of discussions about what could happen next.

“I’ve been having conversations with other entities for months now,” Barbey said. “This is something we have to do—for some of them this is something we’d have to do before they could talk to us any further.”

As is journalism’s custom, writers and editors are spending the afternoon filling Twitter with tributes to and memories of the Voice:

It’s hard to even imagine New York without the Village Voice — Sam Adams (@SamuelAAdams) August 31, 2018

This is a tragedy, and it hurts my heart. This is where I started my professional writing life and where I met brilliant writers - and many friends - too numerous to mention. The Village Voice ends editorial production, lays off half of staff https://t.co/dglQHotfKk via @cjr — Manohla Dargis (@ManohlaDargis) August 31, 2018

I think it's safe to say that without the Village Voice I might never have achieved my dream of being a childless 37-year-old debt-ridden "critic's critic" with a niche social media presence and chronic knee pain RIP. — 𝕿𝖗𝖔𝖚𝖇𝖑𝖊 𝕰𝖛𝖊𝖗𝖞 𝕯𝖆𝖞 (@NickPinkerton) August 31, 2018

Unfortunately for us all, well-intentioned but staggeringly ignorant and egotistical rich idiots are not journalism's salvation. RIP for now VVhttps://t.co/vHbZZTe0Ss — Hamilton Nolan (@hamiltonnolan) August 31, 2018

Long live the Village Voice: the newspaper that gave New York its cool, birthed generations of some of the best writers this city has ever known, and taught me everything I know about being a journalist here. You will be dearly missed. https://t.co/yi9FGbkQZ7 — John Surico (@JohnSurico) August 31, 2018

This is so sad for NYC. The paper where I got my start (and obviously where a lot of much, much more impressive people did too) https://t.co/N7I3KwablF — Emma Span (@emmaspan) August 31, 2018

Even growing up in the Midwest, I saw the VILLAGE VOICE as the symbol of everything forbiddingly cool, metropolitan, and politically committed in NYC. This is a huge loss, and another example of the blandification, corporatization, and dumbification of the media landscape. Awful. — Keith Phipps (@kphipps3000) August 31, 2018