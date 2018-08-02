Paul Manafort arrives for a hearing at U.S. District Court on June 15 in D.C. Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III continued to sass the prosecutors of the special counsel’s office during their presentation of evidence against Paul Manafort, chiding them for detailing the many lavish purchases that the former Trump campaign chairman made with income gained overseas that he didn’t pay taxes on.

A clothing store employee told the jurors Wednesday that Manafort spent more than $900,000 on suits and that he paid sometimes with wire transfers from an overseas bank account.

“Let’s move on, enough is enough,” Ellis said, according to the Washington Post, when the men’s story employee started to add up his annual spending to a total amount. “I can’t recognize these names,” Ellis said in response to the litany of brand names. “If it doesn’t say ‘Men’s Wearhouse,’ I don’t know it.”

Ellis needled the prosecution again when they showed a particularly extravagant remodeling bill: “All this document shows is that Mr. Manafort had a lavish lifestyle. He had a nice home with a pool and a gazebo; it’s not relevant.”

Ellis showed some self-awareness of how his snappishness might seem to the lawyers arguing in front of him. He scolded them, saying they had “rolled their eyes” after talking to him, as if to imply, “Why do we have to put up with this idiot judge?” the Post reported.

But that didn’t stop the prosecution from detailing more lavish spending as the trial continued Thursday:

Judge is taking a quick break. We learned a bit more about Paul Manafort's expenditures over the years:

- Thousands of dollars on karaoke system

- $2.2 million on TV, home networks, other home automation services

- $450K+ on landscaping, incl. an "M" in red and white flowers — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) August 2, 2018

In a brief filed Thursday morning, prosecutors argued “that Manafort had an expensive lifestyle that required lots of money to maintain is important proof as to why he would commit the bank frauds.” Ellis said that while the fact of his large purchases was indeed relevant to the prosecution’s case, listing them out “besmirches” Manafort, BuzzFeed reported.

Ellis “regularly interrupts trial testimony with his own questions and demands that certain lines of inquiry be cut short,” the Post reported.

Even before the start of the trial, Ellis was publicly skeptical of the prosecution before then letting it proceed with the case. In May, Ellis told prosecutors, “You don’t really care about Mr. Manafort’s bank fraud” and “You really care about getting information that Mr. Manafort can give you that would reflect on Mr. Trump and lead to his prosecution or impeachment or whatever.”

In June, however, Ellis told prosecutors they could continue with the case against Manafort.