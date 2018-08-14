Sarah Sanders “Can’t Guarantee” That We’ll Never Hear a Recording of Trump Using the N-Word

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks to the media in the White House Briefing Room on Tuesday. Mark Wilson/Getty Images

On Monday night, President Donald Trump tweeted that Apprentice producer Mark Burnett had called to assure him that there are no Apprentice tapes of him using the N-word. On Tuesday, former White House official and Apprentice villain Omarosa Manigault Newman released a tape she had made of Trump campaign officials discussing the possibility of such a tape. And then, in Tuesday’s press briefing, NBC News correspondent Kristen Welker asked White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders if she had asked the president if he ever used the N-word.

Sanders answered that she had never heard him “use that term or anything similar” but wouldn’t say if she had asked him about it directly. When Welker followed up to ask if Sanders could promise the American people that no tape of Trump uttering the N-word exists, well … here’s how that went:

.@kwelkernbc: "Can you stand at the podium and guarantee the American people they'll never hear Donald Trump utter 'the n word' on a recording, in any context?"



Sarah Sanders: "I can't guarantee anything... I can tell you I've never heard it." pic.twitter.com/rSDj4ctA5a — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 14, 2018

After not guaranteeing anything, Sanders continued: “If at any point we felt the president was who some of critics claimed him to be, we certainly wouldn’t be here.” She then went on to cite black American employment statistics.