Roy Oliver stands during the defense’s closing argument during the eighth day of his trial at the Frank Crowley Courts Building in Dallas, Texas. Pool/Getty Images

A former cop from a Dallas suburb was found guilty of murder Tuesday in the 2017 shooting of an unarmed black teenager.

The white former Balch Springs police officer, Roy Oliver, shot 15-year-old Jordan Edwards in April of last year after responding to a call about a noisy house party and then hearing gunshots and firing into a car that Edwards was riding in.

Oliver tried to argue that he was trying to defend his partner, who was going to get hit by the car, but even his partner testified that he “didn’t feel like the driver was trying to hit me,” according to the Washington Post.

The jury found Oliver not guilty on two counts of aggravated assault.

“This case is not just about Jordan, it’s about Tamir Rice, it’s about Walter Scott, it’s about Alton Sterling, it’s about every African American … who has been killed and has not gotten justice,” the Edwards family attorney said.

Any convictions at all for officers shooting someone on duty are rare, especially convictions for murder. “Since 2005, only 33 law enforcement officers have been convicted of a crime resulting from an on-duty shooting where someone was killed—and Oliver is only the second to be convicted of murder,” NBC News reported.