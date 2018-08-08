Remains of Young Boy Found in New Mexico Compound Where 11 Malnourished Children Rescued

An aerial view of the compound. Taos County Sheriff Department

Police say they have found the remains of a young boy at the remote New Mexico compound where 11 malnourished children were rescued late last week. The discovery is the latest development in the disturbing story of the 10-acre desert compound near the New Mexico-Colorado border where children ranging in ages from 1 to 15 years-old were found living in squalid conditions with five adults. New Mexico police arrested two armed men in the aftermath of the raid, Lucas Morten and Siraj Wahhaj, who is suspected of the December disappearance of his then-three-year-old son from a Georgia home where the boy lived with his mother. The son was not among the 11 children removed from the compound according to police; the remains of the young boy found at the site have yet to be identified.

When Siraj Wahhaj was arrested on Friday, police said he was armed with an AR-15 rifle, four loaded pistols, and five loaded 30-round magazines. According to court documents, Wahhaj said he was planning to perform a religious ritual on his son, who suffered severe medical issues and couldn’t walk, but whom Wahhaj believed was possessed by the devil. In the days since the first raid, police have released more information about the disturbing state of the compound, which was built on a neighbor’s property.

From CNN:

The compound – including a partially buried camper trailer – was littered with hazards and lacked electricity, sewage disposal and plumbing. The place was teeming with trash and odor, and the children were wearing rags, had no shoes and likely hadn’t eaten in days… The property also has “open trenches and pits, with numerous trip hazards and wood with nails sticking up and broken glass and bottles litter around the grounds,” [the sheriff] wrote. The cluttered compound had loaded firearms easily within the children’s reach, and the group had been there for at least two months, the sheriff said.

Three women at the compound were also arrested although their relationship is still not totally clear. Some reports have said they were the children’s mothers, while the grandfather of the missing Georgia boy said they are sisters of Siraj Wahhaj. The adults are facing 11 counts of child abuse.