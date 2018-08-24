A juggernaut. Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Echo chamber: Pod Save America tells us what we want to hear. Isaac Butler thinks that’s OK—up to a point.

This again: The idea that Nazis were pro-homosexual—and therefore, have some kind of affinity with today’s American liberals—is ba-ack, thanks to people like Dinesh D’Souza. Laurie Marhoefer explains how very wrong that is, and why it matters.

How’re we doing: What would a management consultant say about the bosses in Office Space? Natasha Thondavadi, who was one, has some notes for Bill Lumbergh and his peers.

Certainly: Yes, Karl Ove Knaussgaurd, good writers have owned dogs, Caroline Hovanec writes. And it really helped them think outside of their own experiences.

For fun: Dress like a chicken! It’s in.

Bok bok,

Rebecca

