Pentagon Postpones Trump Military Parade Until “2019” as Projected Cost Soars Towards $100 Million

President Trump speaks during the Salute to Service dinner at the the Greenbrier resort July 3 in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/Getty Images

The Pentagon announced Thursday the military parade President Trump’s been yearning for won’t happen this Veterans Day as previously scheduled following reports that the price of the dictatorial display of military hardware, which the Pentagon originally said would cost taxpayers in the range of $12 million, was now closing in on a cool $100 million. That’s a lot of marching bands. And tanks. Trump got the bright idea for a parade while stomping around France with his now-frenemy French President Emmanuel Macron. The Bastille Day Parade floored the newly minted American leader and made him itch for some rolling guns of his own. “We’re going to have to try to top it,” Trump said later of the French display.

Being an alpha-doer, Trump set about making his military service, I mean parade, a reality. In February, the Pentagon confirmed that Trump had laid his cards on the table, saying: “I want a parade like the one in France.” But it wasn’t to be. Yet, anyway. The new date, according to the Pentagon, is 2019-ish, which sounds like someone just hoping Trump will get distracted by some other shiny (less expensive) thing and forget about the whole parade thing. “The Department of Defense and White House have been planning a parade to honor America’s military veterans and commemorate the centennial of World War I,” a Pentagon spokesman said. “We originally targeted November 10, 2018 for this event but have now agreed to explore opportunities in 2019.” Explore away.

The last military parade to roll through the nation’s capital was in 1991 at the conclusion of the Persian Gulf War during the presidency of George H.W. Bush. The cost of that march came out at approximately $8 million, but only $3 million of that total came from government funds. The remainder was paid from private donations.