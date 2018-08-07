Paul Manafort May Be the One on Trial, but Yeesh, Rick Gates Isn’t Looking Too Good

Rick Gates, a longtime business associate of Paul Manafort (front left), testifies at Manafort’s trial. Bill Hennessy/Reuters

Rick Gates, Paul Manafort’s former colleague and a staffer on the Trump campaign, continued his testimony against his old boss and was once again forced to recount the shady things he had done.

After Gates admitted that he and Manafort had committed crimes such as tax evasion and bank fraud, he also ran through a laundry list of misdeeds he committed solo. Gates detailed how he helped Manafort massage his income so that he could get larger loans from banks, the Washington Post reported, including adding $6 million to a profit and loss statement. Gates also testified that Manafort told him to use their influence in Trump’s campaign and then his inauguration to help out Manafort’s bankers, including putting forward the banker’s name to be the new secretary of the Army and getting him tickets to the inauguration.

But when it came time for Gates to be questioned by Manafort’s attorneys, the focus narrowed on Gates himself. He admitted to lying to the special counsel’s office before his plea agreement (which included a guilty plea for … lying to the special counsel) and to embezzling money from Manafort to, among other things, pay for a London apartment that he used to conduct an extramarital affair. Manafort’s lawyer then asked him if he billed Trump’s inaugural committee for “personal expenses,” and Gates responded: “It’s possible.”