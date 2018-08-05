Osama Bin Laden’s Son Reportedly Married Daughter of Lead 9/11 Hijacker

A Saudi woman watches images on Arabic satellite news channel Al-Jazeera featuring news on Osama bin Laden’s death in Riyadh on May 2, 2011. FAYEZ NURELDINE/Getty Images

The son of Osama Bin Laden has apparently gotten married to the daughter of Mohammed Atta, who was the lead hijacker in the September 11 attacks. Osama Bin Laden’s half-brothers confirmed the wedding in an interview with the Guardian in Saudi Arabia. “We have heard he has married the daughter of Mohammed Atta,” said Ahmad al-Attas. “We’re not sure where he is, but it could be Afghanistan.”

Last year, the State Department added 29-year-old Hamza Bin Laden to its Specially Designated Global Terrorist list after he was “determined to have committed, or pose a serious risk of committing, acts of terrorism that threaten the security of U.S. nationals or the national security.” Western intelligence agencies have reportedly been focusing on his whereabouts over the past two years, fearing his name and connections could help him gain followers. “His marriage to the daughter of Atta, an Egyptian national, appears to confirm that the 9/11 alumni remains a central hub of al-Qaida and that the organization itself continues to be organized around Osama Bin Laden’s legacy,” writes the Guardian’s Martin Chulov.

Hamza bin Laden has married daughter of lead 9/11 hijacker, say family | World news | The Guardian https://t.co/GgO3PjipwM — The Guardian (@guardian) August 5, 2018

“When we thought everyone was over this, next thing I knew was Hamza saying I am going to avenge my father,” said Hassan al-Attas, one of Bin Laden’s half-brothers who talked to the paper. “I don’t want to go through that again.”

In the first part of the interview, which was published Friday, Osama Bin Laden’s mother, Alia Ghanem, claimed her son was radicalized while he was in university by members of the Muslim Brotherhood. “The people at university changed him,” Ghanem said, describing her son as a shy boy who was good in school. “He became a different man.” Bin Laden’s mother also described how her son was “brainwashed” by extremists: “He was a very good child until he met some people who pretty much brainwashed him in his early 20s. You can call it a cult. They got money for their cause. I would always tell him to stay away from them, and he would never admit to me what he was doing, because he loved me so much.”

The interview with Ghanem and the Bin Laden family was possible because the Saudi government allowed it to go forward, notes the Guardian. “Osama’s legacy is as grave a blight on the kingdom as it is on his family, and senior officials believe that, by allowing the Bin Ladens to tell their story, they can demonstrate that an outcast—not an agent—was responsible for 9/11,” writes Chulov. Making that claim stick would also be key in an ongoing lawsuit by some of the families of the 9/11 victims.