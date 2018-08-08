Omarosa Manigault-Newman listens during the daily press briefing at the White House, October 27, 2017 in Washington, DC. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Former Apprentice contestant, White House staffer, and Zelig of cultural decline Omarosa Manigault-Newman has tapes of conversations with Trump, the Daily Beast reported.

The tapes, according to sources who have heard them, are “anodyne, everyday chatter, but … they did appear to feature Trump’s voice, either over the phone or in-person,” the Daily Beast said.

This marks the second Trump confidante to have clandestinely taped him and then leverage those tapes to benefit themselves. An excerpt from Omaraosa’s upcoming book said Trump suffered from “mental decline” and that “Donald rambled. He spoke gibberish. He contradicted himself from one sentence to the next.” It appears the tapes themselves don’t show any particular oddness from Trump.

Omarosa also, the Daily Beast reported, ironically details an extensive crackdown on White House leakers she had planned with Anthony Scaramucci and Ivanka Trump. It produced 10 names—but went nowhere since the Mooch was fired after only 11 days on the job.