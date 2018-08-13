Omarosa Releases Recording of President Trump Showing Him Either Lying or Clueless About Her Firing

Book-flogging former White House aide and Apprentice villain Omarosa Manigault-Newman continued her tour d’tapes on the “Today Show” on Monday morning, playing a recorded phone call she says she had with President Donald Trump after John Kelly fired her.
The phone call — if it was really recorded the day after her firing — indicates that Trump doesn’t necessarily have the best handle on the goings-on with his staff, or that is willing to lie to avoid confronting them. He says, “Omarosa, what’s going on? I just saw on the news that you’re thinking about leaving?” When Omarosa says that Chief of Staff John Kelly had told her that he wanted her to leave, Trump responded, “You know, they run a big operation, but I didn’t know it, I didn’t know that. Goddamn it!”
“This is White House where everyone lies…I had to protect myself and I have no regret[s] about it,” she said on “Meet the Press” on Saturday in an interview during which she released a secretly-recorded tape of Kelly firing her.
This marks at least the second either senior White House staffer or Trump confidante to have surreptitiously recorded the then-candidate or president. Last month, CNN published a tape—recorded during the 2016 election—of former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen and Trump discussing a possible pay-off to keep Karen McDougal, a Playboy model, from talking publicly about an alleged extramarital affair with Trump.
Trump tweeted on Monday morning that Omarosa was objectively a bad employee and that Kelly wanted to fire her when he came became chief of staff, but that Trump told him to “try working it out” because she spoke well of the president.
