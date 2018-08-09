A student registers to vote on the University of Pennsylvanvia campus on Sept. 29, 2004. William Thomas Cain/Getty Images

Get the vote: What will get young voters out to the polls on Election Day? For one, not calling them millennials. Jim Newell reports on a major new research project focused on understanding the political motivations of young Americans.

Ride limits: Yesterday, New York City voted for a one-year freeze on new licenses for ride-hailing companies like Uber and Lyft, as well as a minimum wage for drivers. Henry Grabar explains how the cap will be good for existing drivers, traffic congestion, and the environment.

Popularity vs. diversity: Just as the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences made good on diversifying its membership, it announced that the Oscars will now include a category for “achievement in popular film.” Sam Adams argues this makes clear the academy doesn’t fully trust its new members with the vote for Best Picture.

Busting stereotypes: Inkoo Kang reviews Crazy Rich Asians, the first major studio release about Asian Americans in a quarter-century, and finds it “emotionally layered, culturally specific, and frequently hilarious.” But perhaps most notably, its “stereotype-busting approach is multifarious.”

