Rep. Chris Collins, R-N.Y., delivers a speech at the Republican National Convention on July 19, 2016, in Cleveland. Alex Wong/Getty Images

New York Rep. Chris Collins, one of Donald Trump’s earliest supporters in Congress, has been arrested on charges of insider trading, law enforcement officials said Wednesday.

The charges stem from Collins’ place on the board of a small Australian biotech firm called Innate Immunotherapeutics. The indictment obtained from a federal grand jury alleges that Collins passed information not available to the public about the company’s drug trial results to his son, Cameron, to tip him and others off to “timely trades” in the company’s stock.

The son then allegedly passed the information on to his fiancée’s father, a man named Stephen Zarsky, who then also traded on the information. Cameron Collins and Zarsky are both also charged in the indictment, according to NBC. Chris Collins is expected to appear in court later Wednesday.

Collins’ attorneys said Wednesday morning that they would challenge the charges. “We will answer the charges filed against Congressman Collins in Court and will mount a vigorous defense to clear his good name,” they said in the statement. “It is notable that even the government does not allege that Congressman Collins traded a single share of Innate Therapeutics stock. We are confident he will be completely vindicated and exonerated.”

This was not the first time these allegations of insider trading by Collins had become public. Early in 2017, Tom Price, then the nominee to become the secretary of health and human services, was grilled by Sen. Patty Murray at a hearing of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee. During the cross-examination, she questioned him about an investment Price made in 2015 and 2016—as part of a private offering to “sophisticated investors”—into Innate Immunotherapeutics:

Well, Congressman Chris Collins who sits on President-elect Trump’s transition team, is both an investor and a board member of the company. He was reportedly overheard just last week off the House floor bragging about how he made people millionaires from a stock tip. In our meeting, you informed me you made the purchases based on conversations with Rep. Collins. Is that correct?

Price denied that he had made the investment on Collins’ recommendation, but he did say he “learned of the company” from the congressman—a sitting board member of the company—and “felt it had some significant merit and promise.” Murray, at least, was suggesting that Collins had given Price a stock tip and that Collins had openly bragged about doing so multiple times in the past.

In April, the Daily Beast reported that Collins had drafted or sponsored at least four bills during his time in Congress that would have directly affected Innate Immunotherapeutics. Notably, he campaigned to have drugs categorized as infusion drugs removed from a federal program that would require those drugs to be sold to some hospitals at deep discounts. Around the time, Innate Immunotherapeutics, which was developing an infusion drug to treat multiple sclerosis, was seeking FDA approval for its drug. If approval was granted, the company stood to save millions from that program exemption. The Office of Congressional Ethics accused him of violating House ethics rules and U.S. securities law and recommended a further investigation.

Collins, a three-term incumbent, represents New York’s 27th Congressional District, which includes suburbs of Buffalo and Rochester. He is up for re-election in November. Analysts had said his Democratic challenger stood little chance against him.