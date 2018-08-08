Man at New Mexico Compound Was Allegedly Training Children to Commit School Shootings

An aerial view of the compound. Taos County Sheriff Department

Prosecutors said in court filings that Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, who was arrested following a raid at his New Mexico compound where 11 children were living and the remains of a child were later found, “was training children … to commit school shootings,” the Associated Press reported. A law enforcement official said there was a shooting range on the property, Reuters reported.

The 11 children were rescued from the compound after a raid Friday when authorities were searching for a missing child, Abdul-Ghani Wahhaj, Wahhaj’s 3-year-old son who disappeared from his mother’s house in Georgia in December. Authorities discovered a child’s remains, but it’s unclear if they are those of Abdul-Ghani. Wahhaj’s sisters and two other adults were arrested at the compound, according to CNN.

Wahhaj was already facing charges for allegedly abducting his son. Wahhaj and the other four adults were charged with felony child abuse, the AP reported.