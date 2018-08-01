Donald Trump greets the crowd during a campaign rally in Tampa, Florida, on July 31, 2018. Saul Loeb/Getty Images

In his first explicit plea for the attorney general to take action about the special counsel investigation, Trump tweeted Wednesday morning that Jeff Sessions “should stop this Rigged Witch Hunt right now, before it continues to stain our country any further.”

Even for Trump, who has broken with tradition by criticizing ongoing DOJ investigations, including, repeatedly and vociferously, the Mueller investigation, this pressure on the nation’s top law enforcement officer to call off the investigation was a first.

..This is a terrible situation and Attorney General Jeff Sessions should stop this Rigged Witch Hunt right now, before it continues to stain our country any further. Bob Mueller is totally conflicted, and his 17 Angry Democrats that are doing his dirty work are a disgrace to USA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2018

In the past, Trump has been publicly critical of Sessions, suggesting that the attorney general’s decision to recuse himself from overseeing the investigation amounted to a betrayal.

Democrats soon condemned Trump’s words Wednesday as an attempt to obstruct justice, and Republican Sen. Susan Collins called Trump’s tweet “inappropriate and intemperate,” arguing that only Rod Rosenstein, and not Sessions, had the authority to end the investigation regardless.

But the president’s allies quickly attempted to walk back his statements. Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, said that people were misinterpreting the president’s language: “The President was expressing his opinion on his favored medium for asserting his First Amendment right of free speech. He said ‘should’ not ‘must,’ and no Presidential order was issued or will be.”

In July, the New York Times reported that Mueller is examining Trump’s tweets about Sessions and former FBI director James Comey as part of an inquiry into possible obstruction of justice by the president.

Trump’s Twitter rant—a common form of lashing out by the president at times when he feels under attack—came on the second day of the trial of Paul Manafort for charges stemming from the special counsel investigation. Trump also tweeted his frustration about FBI agent Peter Strzok and called the Russia investigation a “TOTAL HOAX.”

Paul Manafort worked for Ronald Reagan, Bob Dole and many other highly prominent and respected political leaders. He worked for me for a very short time. Why didn’t government tell me that he was under investigation. These old charges have nothing to do with Collusion - a Hoax! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2018

Russian Collusion with the Trump Campaign, one of the most successful in history, is a TOTAL HOAX. The Democrats paid for the phony and discredited Dossier which was, along with Comey, McCabe, Strzok and his lover, the lovely Lisa Page, used to begin the Witch Hunt. Disgraceful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2018

Setting aside the strangeness of the phrase his lover, the lovely Lisa Page for a moment, it’s worth noting the Steele dossier did not prompt the opening of the Russia investigation. And while Democrats did partially fund the dossier, it was a conservative website that first hired the firm to start digging up dirt on Trump.

The president capped off his tweetstorm with two tweets about the Democrats’ funding of the Steele dossier (he deleted the first after misspelling smoking) and a question for his followers: