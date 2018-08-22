Now New York State Tax Authorities Want to Talk to Michael Cohen About the Trump Foundation

Michael Cohen, former lawyer to U.S. President Donald Trump, exits the Federal Courthouse on August 21, 2018 in New York City. Yana Paskova/Getty Images

Michael Cohen’s guilty pleas to tax, banking, campaign finance law violations don’t mark the end of his legal entanglements by any means. New York state tax authorities have subpoenaed Trump’s former personal lawyer as part of an investigation into the Trump Foundation, the Associated Press reported.

The subpoena came in response to Cohen’s lawyer, Lanny Davis, appearing on CNN and essentially waving a flag that said Please subpoena my client, various law enforcement agencies. More directly, Davis said, “I do believe that he has information about Mr. Trump that would be of interest both in Washington as well as New York state.”

“If evidence of alleged crimes is found, the matter could be referred to prosecutors, who could pursue criminal charges and seek the release of Trump’s tax returns,” the AP reported. The Washington Post’s David Fahrenthold, who won a Pulitzer for his investigation of the Trump Foundation, said that the New York state tax authorities were working with the New York attorney general’s office and that “point here is to see if a criminal case can be made.”

The attorney general’s office filed a civil complaint in June against the Trump Foundation and its directors: President Trump, Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Ivanka Trump. Attorney General Barbara Underwood alleged that the foundation had shown “pattern of persistent illegal conduct” including “extensive unlawful political coordination with the Trump presidential campaign.”

Specifically, Underwood alleged that the foundation “illegally provided extensive support to his 2016 presidential campaign by using the Trump Foundation’s name and funds it raised from the public to promote his campaign for presidency, including in the days before the Iowa nominating caucuses” and was used by Trump to pay various expenses he and his businesses incurred that had nothing to do with any charitable purpose, including “a $158,000 payment to settle legal claims against his Trump National Golf Club in 2008 from a hole-in-one tournament.”

The attorney general is seeking almost $3 million in restitution along with penalties; the dissolution of the Trump Foundation; and a ban on Trump or his children from serving on any boards of nonprofits in New York, for 10 years and one year, respectively.