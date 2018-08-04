Melania Trump Stands Apart From Her Husband, Says Nice Things About LeBron James

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump walk with Col. Rebecca Sonkiss (R) and her wife Kathy Helms (L) as they arrive at Andrews Air Force Base, MD, on July 27, 2018. JIM WATSON/Getty Images

Less than 24 hours after her husband mocked LeBron James’ intelligence, First Lady Melania Trump had some nice things to say about the NBA superstar. “It looks like LeBron James is working to do good things on behalf of our next generation and just as she always has, the First Lady encourages everyone to have an open dialogue about issues facing children today,” Melania Trump’s spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, said in a statement that was issued Saturday.

The statement also directly addressed the school for at-risk youth that James helped to open through his foundation. James discussed the school with CNN’s Don Lemon in an extended sit-down interview, which is what had sparked the president’s ire. The first lady’s “platform centers around visiting organizations, hospitals and schools, and she would be open to visiting the I Promise School in Akron,” the statement said.

During the CNN interview, Lemon asked James what he would tell Trump if they were seated across from each other. James insisted that wouldn’t happen: “I would never sit across from him.” It’s unclear from that answer whether James feels the same way about the first lady.

Late on Friday night, Trump sent out a tweet saying “James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon.” The commander in chief then took a swipe at the basketball star saying Lemon “made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do.”

