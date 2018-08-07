Manafort Judge Sass Watch: He May Have Made a Prosecutor Cry

Judge T.S. Ellis presides over the trial of Paul Manafort in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia, on Monday. Bill Hennessy/Reuters

Judge T.S. Ellis’ campaign of critical and sassy comments directed toward the federal prosecutors in Paul Manafort’s tax and bank fraud case escalated to possibly making one of them cry.

“I understand how frustrated you are,” Ellis told Greg Andres, a member of the prosecutorial team. “In fact, there’s tears in your eyes right now,’’ Bloomberg reported, citing a trial transcript. Andres said he wasn’t crying, to which Ellis responded: “Well, they’re watery.”

Throughout the trial, Ellis has instructed the prosecution to hurry up, living up to his and his court’s reputation for speedy trials. This frustrated Andres, Bloomberg reported, who insisted his questions were relevant and should be allowed.

When Ellis scolded Andres for not looking at him during their exchange, Andres said, “I don’t want to get in trouble for some facial expression. I don’t want to get yelled at again by the court for having some facial expression when I’m not doing anything wrong, but trying my case.’’